Missouri University of Science and Technology awarded Chancellor’s Scholarships to a group of Missouri high school seniors for the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be Missouri residents, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.75 or rank in the upper 10 percent of their high school graduation class and have ACT composite scores of 31 or better. The students also must complete a 750-word essay and participate in an on-campus interview.