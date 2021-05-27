The Red Sox had a big inning, then waited out a big rain delay, to defeat the Braves
Rain poured down on Fenway Park shortly after the Red Sox opened the floodgates in the sixth inning Wednesday. The Sox trailed, 4-3, heading into the bottom of the inning with Braves starter Drew Smyly still on the hill. Yet with runners on second and third, Xander Bogaerts's slow dribbler to Braves third baseman Austin Riley gave a hustling Alex Verdugo enough time to score. The hustling Verdugo slid underneath the tag of catcher William Contreras, tying the game at four apiece.