The Owensboro RiverDawgs never trailed Tuesday as they took down the Madisonville Miners 6-2 to start the season 3-1. Owensboro led 2-1 after three and added a run in the fifth and seventh innings to lead 4-1 heading into the final two frames. The RiverDawgs got a little more insurance with two runs on the top of the eighth as Madisonville attempted a comeback in the ninth but could only score one.