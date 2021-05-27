Ana becomes first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season
Ana became the first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season at the end of last week. It obtained tropical storm status with maximum sustained winds reaching 45mph. This is the seventh year in succession where the first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed before the official start of the season which is 1 June. The earlier formation of storms is largely down to sea surface temperatures reaching 27C – the level needed for tropical storms to form – earlier in the year due to climate change.www.theguardian.com