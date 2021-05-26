Cancel
Law Enforcement

Legalization of Cannabis in New Jersey: Frequently Asked Questions from Avalon Police Dept.

 16 days ago

Legalization of Cannabis–Frequently Asked Questions. In November, 2019, New Jersey voters approved a public question by a 2-1 margin that asked voters if they would favor a constitutional amendment legalizing a controlled form of marijuana called “cannabis”. It stated only adults at least 21 years of age could use cannabis. Since approval, New Jersey lawmakers and the Governor have approved remarkable and significant legislation that legalizes cannabis and decriminalizes marijuana. The Governor and lawmakers have also removed legal consequences for juveniles and adults 18-20 for possessing marijuana and have included alcohol. The law prevents officers from using the smell or sight of marijuana or alcohol to initiate an investigation and threatens third degree criminal charges for police officers making mistakes while investigating offenses, making enforcement difficult, if not impossible.

