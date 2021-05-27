S&P 500 Stalling Or Resting And What To Make Of GameStop's Pop

It looks as if the market is settling at an all-time high, and at this point in time it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of buyers on dips. After all, we have the 50 day EMA walking right along the uptrend line, which sits just below the 4200 level. In fact, we have so much support there that I think that any dip will more than likely be bought into, due to the fact that the Federal Reserve of course has started to walk back its hawkish talk, so at this point in time it looks like it will be “more of the same.”