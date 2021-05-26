2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Fundraiser
The 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run was held on Friday, May 14th in conjunction with the Area IV Summer Games at the Campbell County Recreation Center. The Torch Run is used to raise awareness for the Special Olympics and represents the largest grassroots fundraising effort for that group. Each year members of the Gillette Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office participate with their fellow law enforcement officers throughout the world to encourage the “The Revolution Is Inclusion” concept.www.gillettewy.gov