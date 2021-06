Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It started well for Montreal they were dictating the play early on, dominating on the shot clock and quickly quieting the Vegas crowd. Unfortunately, a clean face-off win in the offensive zone lead to a beauty of a shot for Shea Theodore and Vegas jumped to a 1-0 lead they would never lose. With that goal, the Habs’ streak of 447 minutes and 8 seconds without trailing came to a halt, it’s the second longest of the sort in history.