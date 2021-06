Bank of Korea Financial Stability Board Meeting

The banking sector has been a significant drag on the UK market. Since 2006, the All Share index has risen by 19% but the five banking constituents of the FTSE 100 have, on average, fallen by 70%. As Nick Brind, co-manager of the Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LSE: PCFT), notes, this was not just the result of the financial crisis. Since mid-2013, the five have slipped by 30% while the All-Share has returned 46% and the MSCI Global Financials index 77%.