USD/CAD: Is A Bottom Near?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThese memorable, if rather lewd, trading aphorisms serve as a reminder of the risks when betting against established downtrends. While trading against a trend tends to be a lower-probability strategy, it can offer strong risk/reward ratios if the stars align, and the current setup in USD/CAD may present an opportunity to do just that.

www.investing.com
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD edged slightly higher to 1.2485 last week but retreated sharply since then. Downside is so far support by 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.2288). Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, sustained trading below 4 hour 5 EMA will argue that rebound from 1.2005 has completed after failing medium term channel resistance. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 1.2005. On the upside, above 1.2402 minor resistance will resume the rebound from 1.2005 towards 1.2653 key structural resistance.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovery stalls on approach to 0.76

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar crept toward 0.76 US cents on Thursday, continuing to recover last weeks dramatic sell off. With little of note on the domestic macroeconomic ticket, the direction was again driven by the shifting reflation narrative. A sense of calm has permeated markets in the last few days, as analysts adjust positions and last weeks FOMC policy update fades into the background. Markets largely ignored commentary from Fed officials overnight, instead, content in the expectation that monetary policy will remain accommodative for an extended period. The reflation narrative continues its rejuvenation, prompting upside across equities and commodity currencies. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7569, the AUD opens this morning just short of 0.7590, buying 0.7584 US cents. While we anticipate the recovery will continue toward pre-FOMC levels there are headwinds. Markets remain on edge following last weeks price action, so any recovery will likely be steady and measured, while tensions with China continue to undermine commodity driven demand. China has filled a lawsuit with the WTO over Australia’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless-steel sinks. While not exactly the biggest commodities exchanged between the two countries, it is further evidence of growing tensions and Beijing’s intent of making an example of Australia. With little of note on today’s docket we look to the US PCE index as an updated measure of inflation, while the risk recovery will likely dominate direction into the weekend.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ adds to weekly gain as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 1.4% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.3% * Canadian 10-year yield eases about half a basis point to 1.410% TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and U.S. inflation data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2294 to the greenback, or 81.34 U.S. cents. It was on track to gain 1.4% for the week, after four consecutive weekly declines. Wall Street rose and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as underlying inflation in the United States rose at a slower-than-expected rate in May. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Last week, the central bank projected it would begin hiking interest rates in 2023 rather than 2024. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. U.S. crude prices were up 0.3% at $73.50 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year eased about half a basis point to 1.410% but held well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Stabilize Against Loonie

All currently, this is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but we are most certainly in a major downtrend still, despite the fact that we have seen a nice little bit of a rally. With all of that being said, the market...
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as Fed's new guidance weighs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19% * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.414% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors continued to take in the Federal Reserve's more hawkish guidance, with the loonie giving back some of this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2323 to the greenback, or 81.15 U.S. cents. It has gained 1.1% since the start of the week after declining sharply last week. "It could be more consolidative, a bit choppy in the short term here as markets continue to digest last week's FOMC," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "We'd expect some downward pressure on the loonie in the short term." In a surprise move, the Fed last week projected it would begin hiking rates in 2023 rather than in 2024. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and copper, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Copper fell for the first time this week, pressured by mixed signals from the Fed, but oil settled 0.3% higher at $73.30 a barrel. Confidence among Canadian exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years, amid mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway, a survey by Export Development Canada showed. Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve. The 10-year was down about 1 basis point at 1.414% but holding well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD edges lower toward 1.2300 ahead of US inflation data

USD/CAD struggles to gather bullish momentum following Thursday's modest rebound. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 92.00 on Friday. Investors await May PCE inflation data from the US. The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest recovery gains on Thursday and stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish in the near-term

US data indicated economic progress but missed the market’s expectations. German IFO Survey showed improved Business Climate in June. EUR/USD finding support around a critical Fibonacci level. The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1950, marginally higher on a daily basis. A batch of US data has barely affected price...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Faces critical resistance near 1.2300 level

USD/CAD remains unchanged largely in the early European session. Pair needs a clear breakout around 1.2300 level to gain meaningful traction. Momentum oscillators hold onto the positive territory. USD/CAD extends the previous day's sluggish movement on Thursday with no meaningful price action. The pair confides in a very close trading...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Retreats For Support

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales. The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross. The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD pares early losses, turns positive on the day above 1.2300

USD/CAD gains traction during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 92.00. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.2280 in the early American session on Thursday but managed to reverse...
MarketsDailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Retracement or Reversal?

The pullback we are seeing brings serious doubt on a continuation trade. USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Retracement or Reversal?. USD/CAD shot out of a cannon last week after putting in an extremely tight period of trading. The rally at first glance looked good for at least a continuation trade after a period of digestion, but that has been brought into serious question with the sharp retracement we have seen.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 100-day SMA

USD/CAD seems in the corrective mode for the previous two sessions. Bulls struggle to validate 100-day SMA for additional gains. Momentum oscillators cautions for any directional bet, await confirmation. USD/CAD manages to hold onto the gains on Wednesday in the early European session. The pair consolidates near the multi-month highs...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Is USD/JPY Ready To Break Into Near Territory?

In early June 2015, USD/JPY hit a high of 125.86. Just about 1 year later, price had fallen to a low of 98.79! USD/JPY has been oscillating within that range since then, forming lower highs along the way. At the beginning of the pandemic in February and March 2020, USD/JPY tried to push above the downward sloping trendline from the highs but failed each time. That is, until March of this year. In March, USD/JPY finally closed above the trendline. Price pulled back to retest the trendline and the RSI moved from overbought conditions to neutral. Now, USD/JPY appears ready to bust higher above the March highs of 110.97.