RAILCATS WALK OFF ON COUGARS IN 10

Gary SouthShore 7, Kane County 6 (10 Innings) – Box Score. The Gary SouthShore RailCats walked off on the Kane County Cougars 7-6 in the 10th inning on Wednesday night. The RailCats entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 6-4 but a two-run home run from 3B Daniel Lingua (2-for-3) – that also plated RF Alec Olund (2-for-4) – tied the score and forced extra innings. In the top of the 10th, the Cougars went down in order, but the RailCats were not so easily retired. CF Jesus Marriaga (2-for-4) drew a lead-off walk, C Cameron Comer singled and Olund drew a walk to load up the bases. Lingua earned a base on balls as well to push Marriaga home and end the game.