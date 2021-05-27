CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

RAILCATS WALK OFF ON COUGARS IN 10

aabaseball.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGary SouthShore 7, Kane County 6 (10 Innings) – Box Score. The Gary SouthShore RailCats walked off on the Kane County Cougars 7-6 in the 10th inning on Wednesday night. The RailCats entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 6-4 but a two-run home run from 3B Daniel Lingua (2-for-3) – that also plated RF Alec Olund (2-for-4) – tied the score and forced extra innings. In the top of the 10th, the Cougars went down in order, but the RailCats were not so easily retired. CF Jesus Marriaga (2-for-4) drew a lead-off walk, C Cameron Comer singled and Olund drew a walk to load up the bases. Lingua earned a base on balls as well to push Marriaga home and end the game.

aabaseball.com

Comments / 0

Related
So Md News.com

CHASM crowns 2021 champion

One year after they coasted through the Charles & St. Mary’s County Baseball league regular season only to get upended in the championship series by Western Charles, the Pomfret Pirates attained their first CHASM title on Sunday afternoon by completing some unfinished business from a season ago. Pomfret (19-3) escaped...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
Amarillo Globe-Times

Garrett walk-off HR gives Soddies season-ending win

Stone Garrett hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to propel the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 14-11 win over the Frisco RoughRiders to conclude the regular season Sunday at HODGETOWN Stadium. With the victory, the Soddies ended their season with a 59-61 record while the RoughRiders dropped...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) sidelined for Marins versus Phillies

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Sanchez exited Thursday's game against the Mets with right hamstring tightness and he could be held out for the final weekend of the season. Bryan De La Cruz is returning to the lineup to replace Sanchez in right field and hit second Friday night.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
True Blue LA

Zach McKinstry hits walk-off homer for Oklahoma City

The Dodgers’ affiliates combined for 22 hits, three losses and one walk-off winner on the final day of 2021 for three of the four clubs. Oklahoma City’s Zach McKinstry and Drew Avans share the honors with big moments Sunday afternoon. McKinstry clobbered a 1-2 pitch over the center field wall...
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates blow chance at sweep, Marlins walk off with win

MIAMI — Despite the Pirates steadying themselves over the past month, winning 14 of their previous 27 after a stretch where they dropped 13 of 14, the inability to sweep a series has remained. To a maddening degree. However well the Pirates played during the first game or three of...
MLB
MLB

'Great job': Díaz, young Marlins walk off Bucs

MIAMI -- This weekend’s series between the Pirates and Marlins at loanDepot park was a tale of second chances. In Friday’s loss, Marlins rookie Lewin Díaz didn’t get the opportunity to be the walk-off hero when the Pirates intentionally walked him. Less than 48 hours later, Díaz didn’t squander his shot, belting a two-run homer to hand Miami a 6-5 victory in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon.
MLB
MLB

Peña hits trio of homers, including walk-off

Jeremy Peña put together a home run smorgasbord for the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday night. The Astros’ No. 4 prospect collected three homers -- including a walk-off, two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 8-7. Although three-homer nights are rare, Peña’s special...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Long
Person
Anfernee Seymour
thejournal-news.net

Braves Walk Off With Championship

The Nokomis Junior High baseball team captured another regional championship on Monday, Sept. 20, beating Warrensburg-Latham 6-5 in walk-off fashion at the Central A&M Regional, improving their record to 15-5. The victory punched the Braves' ticket to the sectional, also to be held at Central A&M, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. against Maroa-Forsyth (11-8).
NOKOMIS, IL
Reuters

Marlins top Nationals on walk-off wild pitch in 10th

Jazz Chisholm Jr., who opened the 10th inning on second base, stole third and scored on a game-ending wild pitch, leading the host Miami Marlins to an 8-7 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night. It was Miami’s second straight walk-off win, following Lewin Diaz’s two-run, 10th-inning homer to...
MLB
Quad-Cities Times

Bandits win on walk-off blast by Porter

As far as anyone can tell, the Quad-Cities’ minor league baseball franchise never has been involved in a deciding Game 5 in a postseason championship series. Logan Porter slammed the second pitch of the ninth inning about 390 feet down the left-field line for a walk-off home run, giving the Quad Cities River Bandits a 2-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Game 4 of the High A Central championship series Saturday night at Modern Woodman Park.
BASEBALL
MLB

Mercado savors 1st walk-off homer moment

CLEVELAND -- The White Sox may have had the bottles of champagne to pop after Thursday’s doubleheader at Progressive Field, but that doesn’t mean Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado couldn’t walk away with a big grin on his face. Mercado had never hit a walk-off homer before his two-run jack that...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougars#Lincoln 8#Cleburne 5#The Cleburne Railroaders#Ss Gunnar Buhner#Pr#Kansas City 8#Monarchs#Milkmen#C Christ Conley#Cf Brett Vertigan#Sioux Falls 16#Houston 0#The American Association#The Houston Apollos 16 0#Canaries#C Mike Hart#Cf Logan Landon
gowatertown.net

SOFTBALL: Gronau walk off double propels Arrows to game one victory

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Brooklyn Gruno’s walk-off double in game one would send Watertown past Sioux Falls Washington 6-5 in high school softball Tuesday night. Gruno’s walk-off was set up by a Kinsley VanGilder RBI single that would tie the game at five:. Watertown would knock down five hits in...
WATERTOWN, SD
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Tampa walked off in playoff opener despite Gomez heroics

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Off-day, but playing tomorrow. Joining them will be prospects Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Hayden Wesneski, who were all promoted to Triple-A upon the conclusion of the Double-A season. Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season over. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season over. Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-4 at Bradenton...
MLB
Daily Evergreen

Cougar golf tees off on 2021 season

The Cougar’s golf team kicked off its season as the men’s team traveled to Seattle for the Husky Invitational and the women’s team traveled to Wisconsin for the Badger Invitational. The men started play on Monday with a team full of veterans. The redshirt senior from Canada, Max Sekulic, lined...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Eyeing walk-off homer, Castellanos delivers

CINCINNATI -- Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos knew exactly what he wanted to do. In the bottom of the ninth inning vs. Nationals reliever Patrick Murphy on Saturday, Castellanos slugged a home run to center field to give Cincinnati a 7-6 walk-off victory at Great American Ball Park. “I was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
giants365.com

Padres walk off Giants to end losing streak at five games

On the day they essentially conceded a win was meaningless at this point, the Padres won. They did to the Giants what the Giants (and others) had done to them so often, scoring four runs in the first inning. Then the Padres did what they had not done in more than a month, coming back in the latter part of a game to win.
MLB
Rapid City Journal

Walk-off gives Cardinals victory over McCook

The Chadron Cardinals seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion on Sept. 23, due to a walk-off triple at the end of the game to topple McCook. Chadron was down 12-11 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Kinley Richardson tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs. McCook took...
BASEBALL
Journal-News

McCoy: Reds score second straight walk-off win

For the second straight night, the Cincinnati Reds walked it off against the Washington Nationals in Great American Ball Park. But mark it down as too little, too late. Nick Castellanos hit a one-out home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Reds to a 7-6 victory.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy