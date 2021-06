The affirmation of one’s own life, happiness, growth, and freedom is rooted in one’s capacity to love. We love productively only when we learn to love ourselves. The Art of Loving, published in 1956, was required reading for Psychology 101 in most colleges and universities in the 60’s. The premise of Fromm’s work is that before one can hope to encounter a truly loving relationship, one must first learn to love oneself. Too often, we carry the baggage of low self-esteem into adult relationships only to create more heartache and discontent. Clouded by low opinions of ourselves, we fail to appreciate our true being. The late singer Whitney Houston gained fame in 1977 with the release of her song “The Greatest Love Of All” echoing the words of Erich Fromm with the lyric “learning to love oneself is the greatest love of all.”