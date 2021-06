DANVERS — Despite gradually applying less fertilizer across his farm over the past five to 10 years, Jason Lay has yielded larger returns on his corn and soybeans. Farming for about 17 years in the Danvers, Carlock and Yuton area, Lay, 47, now works in about 0.8 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn. That compares with the past common rule to apply about 1.2 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of corn.