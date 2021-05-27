Highline High School Solar Project presentation will be this Saturday, May 29

Sustainable Burien and the Highline High School Environmental Club will be doing another presentation on the Highline High School Solar Project this Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, starting at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

This project is led by highly committed students of Highline High School’s Environmental Club, and this solar project will be the first and also the largest in public schools in South King County.

You can also read more about the project here, and GoFundMe.com here!

AGENDA:

9:00 – 9:15: Project team introduction

9:15 – 9:25: Project overview

9:25 – 9:35: Project updates

9:35 – 10:00: Q&A

WHERE: Online via ZOOM (sponsored by Terry Jorgensen – Burien People for Climate Actions)

WHAT: Highline High School Solar Project presented by Highline High School Environmental Club

WHEN: Saturday, May 29, 2021 9 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada)