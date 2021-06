Why I Wouldn’t Have Traded My Wacky and Wonderful Teenage Mom for the World. When people find out I grew up with teenage parents who were divorced before I was one, they automatically label me as “unfortunate” or assume I had a sad or rocky childhood—and yes, I did bounce between my mom, dad, and grandparents a lot, and my life wasn’t without a few prickly patches here and there. But the truth is, my unconventional upbringing actually had its own particular brand of ideal—and my free-spirited teenage mom was a significant part of it.