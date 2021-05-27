Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Arts Picks: The five must-see fine-arts events this week

By Andrew Dansby, Cary Darling
Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes good ideas just take some time to come to fruition. In the case of “Dream Monuments: Drawing in the 1960s and 1970s,” the exhibition was hatched by Dominique and John de Menil in the late 1960s. Their idea was to bring together an ambitious set of artists who could create pieces that question the idea of monuments. The project never expanded beyond the conceptual phase, but co-curators Erica DiBenedetto and Kelly Montana dove into the Menil archive to study the original concept and flesh it out with drawings that reveal great minds untethered, as artists pondered large-scale sculptures that express whimsy, fear and frustrations.

preview.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
State
Louisiana State
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Reineke
Person
Teddy Pendergrass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Events#Performing Arts#Performance Art#American Art#Art Director#Classic Music#Digital Art#Menil Drawing Institute#Hgo Digital#Sun Ly Pierce#O Jays#Miller Outdoor Theatre#Houstonsymphony Org#Preston#Houston Grand Opera#Houston Symphony#Houston Artists#Live Music#Music Director#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Biking
News Break
Arts
Related
Houston, TXHouston Press

Tonight's Performance of Fatherland at The Gordy Rescheduled

Stages theater has just announced that because of the threat of severe weather in the Houston area, tonight's performance of Fatherland by Candice D'Meza has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 5. The digital production, which premiered during Stages, 4th annual Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival, will be viewed by...
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Houston, TXEater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Here's What We Loved about Art Car This Year

Last weekend The Orange Show heralded Houston’s return to semi-normalcy with a special version of its much-loved Art Car. No, it wasn’t an Art Car Parade, filled with thousands of Houstonians cheering various mobile masterpieces while crammed tightly together alongside the parade route, like in the 33 years past, but it sure was a heck of a lot of fun.
Houston, TXbizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...