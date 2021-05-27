Arts Picks: The five must-see fine-arts events this week

Sometimes good ideas just take some time to come to fruition. In the case of “Dream Monuments: Drawing in the 1960s and 1970s,” the exhibition was hatched by Dominique and John de Menil in the late 1960s. Their idea was to bring together an ambitious set of artists who could create pieces that question the idea of monuments. The project never expanded beyond the conceptual phase, but co-curators Erica DiBenedetto and Kelly Montana dove into the Menil archive to study the original concept and flesh it out with drawings that reveal great minds untethered, as artists pondered large-scale sculptures that express whimsy, fear and frustrations.