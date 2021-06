Long-time 1Password user here. Just signed up for a 1Password family account, but it may not do what I need. What I was hoping for was the ability to create a vault for my son, one that I could have access to, to contain his login credentials. I see a shared vault, but everyone can see what's in the shared vault right? Is there a way to have vaults with permissions that are read/write for the account owner (me), and read/write for him, but not open to other family members I'll add later?