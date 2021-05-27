Lynnville-Sully’s Smock shoots 73, advances to 1A state tournament

NEW SHARON — Lynnville-Sully sophomore Greenlee Smock has the top 18-hole scoring average in Class 1A. And she backed up that average with an impressive 1-under-par 73 at the 1A Region 5 final on Monday.

Smock advanced to her first state tournament after winning medalist honors at Prairie Knolls Country Club. She was 11 shots clear of runner-up Taylor Phillips of New London.

Colfax-Mingo was in the eight-team field and finished seventh with a 453. Sigourney and New London advanced to state as the Savages won with a 386 and New London was the runner-up with a 392.

“While we didn’t play our best, we had a good season and I’m proud of this girls team,” Colfax-Mingo golf coach Mike Underwood said. “We lose two valuable seniors in Kira (Warrick) and Brennan (Rhone), but I’m happy with the progress made by our underclassmen this season.”

Smock’s 73 included 13 pars and birdies on hole No. 4, 10 and 18. Her 76.67 18-hole average is two shots better than the second best player.

Colfax-Mingo was led by Kira Warrick, who finished 18th overall with a 104. Charlotte Donahue was 23rd with a 107 and the final counting scorers were Carley Underwood (117) and Holland Robinette (125). Brennan Rhone (141) had a non-counting score.

Smock will play in her first state tournament on June 1-2. The 36-hole 1A tournament is at Ames Golf & Country Club in Ames.