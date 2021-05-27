Everyday Blessings: Childlike Wonder

I want to begin by saying thank you to all of you who read these articles and provide me with feedback. This is just so enjoyable to do, and your feedback helps me to better put these tidbits together for us all. As a reminder, my heart’s intent on writing these articles weekly is truly to identify all the different ways we are blessed in our lives. As a lay pastor, it is just so amazing how God reveals to me what to put into a sermon and now he is doing the same thing for me weekly as I share these articles with you, our readers. I have two examples of this to share with on how I selected our topic of the week this week.