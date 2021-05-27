Cancel
Someone Cares: A Puppy Pit Stop

By Mary Beth Ede
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne spring day, my boyfriend, Andrew, and I were walking our dog, Bronson, through our neighborhood. It was warm, and I could tell Bronson was getting thirsty. We had to cut our walk short to go home and get him a drink. That’s when Andrew and I got the idea to build a water station in our front yard for the neighborhood dogs to use.

