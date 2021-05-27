Someone Cares: A Puppy Pit Stop

How to keep your enthusiasm up after the novelty of having a young gun dog wears off. There’s a curious thing that happens when most of us buy a gun dog pup. In the days leading to pick up and then in the first few weeks after the youngster enters our home, the enthusiasm usually red lines. But when the novelty of a new puppy wears off just a little bit and the reality of daily training and caring for a new dog settles in, it’s harder to keep your foot on the gas. This is one of the reasons I encourage all of our clients to set up a game plan before they ever bring their puppy home. Committing to structure, not only for the primary trainer in the family, but for everyone who will interact with the puppy, is a big deal. It puts everyone on the same page and develops a workable timeline to start the youngster off on the right path. A lot of people are surprised to hear this, but that strategy, from my perspective, should look at what can absolutely be accomplished in the first 10 days. By the end of that time period a retriever pup should demonstrate an understanding of several commands including sit, stay, come, lay down, place, and kennel up.