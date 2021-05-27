Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Football: 3 key recruits Sark could flip during official visits

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Sarkisian, Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Starting in roughly 10 days, there will be key targets of the 2022 and 2023 Texas football recruiting classes visiting Austin. Official visit season will start up again after a very long hiatus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Texas will have key targets of their upcoming recruiting classes back on campus for the first time in roughly 15 months for official visits.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Sark#Hiatus#American Football#Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Top recruits share from their visits with Georgia football

The Georgia Bulldogs began the month of June with a flurry of recruiting visits. With the NCAA’s recruiting dead period lifted, recruits were able to come on campus and interact with coaches for the first time in over a year. The Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart have the nation’s top-ranked...
College SportsUSA Today

Auburn football recruiting: On-campus visits this weekend

The first official visits of the Bryan Harsin era are taking place this week and the Tigers have some serious talent on campus. Here’s a look at who is expected to attend over the weekend. Darious Clemons, 4-star WR. Position: Wide receiver. Ranking: 151 overall, 20 WR. Hometown: Portland, Oregon.
Lakeland, FLchatsports.com

BYU Football Recruiting: 5-Star CB Cormani McClain Visits BYU

With the NCAA ending the recruiting dead period June 1, recruits have finally been able to visit college campuses for the first time since March 2020. BYU has started camps since then and dozens of recruits have to Provo to work out in front of coaches. The highest profile recruit...
Texas StateUSA Today

LOOK: Texas hosts five-star PG Keyonte George for official visit

Football is not the only sport where recruiting is beginning to heat up. Chris Beard is going to have a busy summer as well, hosting top recruits for the basketball program. One of the best prospects in the country was in Austin this weekend. Five-star point guard Keyonte George confirmed via Twitter he was in town for an official visit.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

An update on Dane Key’s recruitment following unofficial visit to Kentucky

The very first day that high school players were allowed to meet with coaches in person for the first time in over a year, Dane Key spent his time at Kentucky. A rising senior wide receiver from Frederick Douglass High School located right here in Lexington, KY, Key is considered of the top recruiting targets for the Wildcat coaching staff. Not only is he a four-star prospect, but he’s also a top 250 player in the country from the class of 2022. Only Rutgers-bound quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is ranked above Key in the Bluegrass State.
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Radar: Official Visit Preview June 4th

This is the weekend the recruiting junkies around the country (world?) have been waiting for: the return of Official Visits!!!!!!. Teams and players are looking forward to the mother of all recruiting events: the Official Visit. Teams pay to fly players (and sometimes selected family members) in for a packed itinerary of curated events and experiences. This is all in the effort to get the player to decide to pick the school and join the roster for the future.
Texas StateScarlet Nation

Texas SG has Auburn 'at the top' after official visit

Crosby (Texas) shooting guard PJ Haggerty is looking for a college that feels like home, and found one option in Auburn. Haggerty, a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, was in Auburn Thursday and Friday on an official visit and left with the Tigers at the top of his list.
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #7

Welcome to the 7th edition of the ongoing 2022 recruiting discussion! With the summer off to a hot start and a Midnight Madness event followed by a Mega Camp, the coaching staff will look to translate momentum into more official visits being scheduled and more commitments getting secured. The 2022 class has 8 commitments and a composite national team ranking of No. 13 (and is currently the top class in the ACC). June is shaping up to be a crucial month for this class, and this staff, on the trail.
Nebraska StateAthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: 2021 Cornhuskers Season Preview and Prediction

Nebraska drew extensive criticism for being the first school to push the Big Ten to play in 2020, though that criticism subsided when Ohio State joined in the push. The Cornhuskers got their wish and then had to endure a third consecutive losing season under Scott Frost, their fourth overall. Beyond that, the program hasn't been consistently relevant nationally in 20-plus years. Even so, Frost remains optimistic.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Dane Key will Officially Visit Kentucky this weekend

The top uncommitted prospect from the Commonwealth is beginning an official visit tour in his hometown of Lexington. KSR has learned that Dane Key’s first official visit will be this Friday through Sunday at the University of Kentucky. He’ll then travel to Oregon for an official visit, followed by a trip to South Carolina.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Football Commit Will Hardy Recaps “Awesome” Official Visit

Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross, GA) class of 2022 safety Will Hardy verbally committed to the University of Virginia when the recruiting dead period was still in place, before he had the opportunity to meet head coach Bronco Mendenhall and company in person. This past weekend, the reasons why he chose UVA were affirmed when he was on Grounds for his official visit.