Texas Football: 3 key recruits Sark could flip during official visits

Welcome to the 7th edition of the ongoing 2022 recruiting discussion! With the summer off to a hot start and a Midnight Madness event followed by a Mega Camp, the coaching staff will look to translate momentum into more official visits being scheduled and more commitments getting secured. The 2022 class has 8 commitments and a composite national team ranking of No. 13 (and is currently the top class in the ACC). June is shaping up to be a crucial month for this class, and this staff, on the trail.