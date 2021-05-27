Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Formoso to near Randall to near Beloit, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. In addition, at 1214 AM CDT a trained spotter reported quarter size hail 4 miles east-northeast of Glen Elder. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beloit, Jewell, Formoso, Randall, Scottsville and Montrose. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH