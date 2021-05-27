Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Primates shake hands and ape accents just like people

By Joe Pinkstone
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 150 years, since Darwin’s The Descent of Man, humans have been aware that we evolved from an ape-like ancestor, and we now know our earliest known relative lived around eight million years ago. But go further back, and we also share a more distant ancestor with monkeys...

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primates#Apes#Accents#Earth#Insects#Evolutionary Biology#Hand Gestures#Black Males#Anglia Ruskin University#The University Of Antwerp#Afp#Aru#Monkeys#Female Chimps#Chimpanzees#Spiders#Cat#Golen Coloured Fur#Tree Gums#Animal Behaviour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
WildlifeEurekAlert

Primates change their 'accent' to avoid conflict

New research has discovered that monkeys will use the "accent" of another species when they enter its territory to help them better understand one another and potentially avoid conflict. Published in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology, the study is the first to show asymmetric call convergence in primates, meaning...
AnimalsSmithonian

Red-Handed Tamarins Can Mimic Other Species’ Accents

Brazil's Amazon Rainforest is home to various genera of tamarin monkeys. Tamarins are a group of diverse squirrel-sized primates that dwell in the forest's dense canopy. New research has shown that, if they live in proximity to one another, red-handed tamarins (Saguinus midas) may mimic pied tamarins’ (Saguinus bicolor) calls in order to communicate and avoid conflict. The study, published this month in Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology, is the first to show primates adapting to another species’ call pattern when entering new territories.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Research on Bizarre Rodent Genetics Solves a Mystery – And Then Things Got Even Stranger

Open up Scott Roy’s Twitter bio and you’ll see a simple but revealing sentence: “The more I learn the more I’m confused.” Now the rest of the scientific world can share in his confusion. The San Francisco State University associate professor of Biology’s most recent research, published earlier this month in one of the scientific world’s most prestigious journals, catalogues a strange and confounding system of genes in a tiny rodent that scientists have ignored for decades.
WildlifePhys.org

Embryos of many species use sound to prepare for the outside world

It's well known that reptiles depend on temperature cues while in the egg to determine a hatchling's sex. Now, researchers writing in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution on May 26 say that embryos of many different animal species also rely on acoustic signals in important ways. They call this phenomenon "acoustic developmental programming."
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Study: Zoo Beasts Prove Bigger Yawns Mean Bigger Brains

The largest study on yawning ever conducted, according to researchers, has revealed that animals with larger brains yawn longer to produce the needed cooling effect. “Given that larger brains have greater thermolytic needs and brain temperature is determined, in part, by heat production from neuronal activity, it was hypothesized that animals with larger brains and more neurons would yawn longer […]
AnimalsFuturity

Did primates evolve expressive faces for babysitting?

Non-parents expand the range of their facial expressions in caring for infants, research on primate alloparenting finds. The study shows the ability, among non-relatives, to both decipher facial expressions and to be attuned to others’ emotional states, revealing the evolutionary nature of communication. The research, which appears in the journal...
GardeningNew Scientist

Fossils of extinct plants reveal origins of today’s flowering species

Newly discovered plant fossils from China, dating back more than 125 million years, may help to establish which seed plants evolved into modern flowering plants. Flowering plants, known as angiosperms, dominate most land ecosystems, providing food and habitats for a variety of animal species. The hallmarks of angiosperms are the carpel, the female reproductive organ that encloses the ovules, and a second outer layer of tissue covering the seeds. This second outer layer – known as the angiosperm second integument – is a characteristic feature of angiosperms that isn’t seen in other modern seed plants.
Animalskawc.org

Scientists Say These Monkeys Use An 'Accent' To Communicate With Their Foe

In the Brazilian Amazon, a species of monkey called the pied tamarin is fighting for survival, threatened by habitat loss and urban development. But the critically endangered primate faces another foe: the red-handed tamarin, a more resilient monkey that lives in the same region. They compete for the same resources,...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Live Countdown: How Many Bird Species Are Left on Earth?

We live in a society in which rather than counting up achievements; we count down the number of things that are slowly but surely going extinct, and the only people to blame is ourselves, as it is the way we live that causes these countdowns, as well as that big countdown till the end of humanity. We keep on saying there is still time to make a change, but until when?
Wildlifeyoursun.com

Skunk apes and chupacabras: Animals that don't exist, and why people insist they do

Do you believe in Bigfoot? You’re not alone. According to a 2014 study, one in five Americans is convinced that Bigfoot is an actual living, breathing creature. They are sure of this, despite the total lack of evidence. There are no skeletal remains. No one has ever captured a Bigfoot, alive or dead. All we have are stories, a few plaster foot print casts, and some bear and cow hairs collected from barbed wire fences.
ScienceScience Now

Origins of the sweaty ape

Humans are unique mammals that lack hair in many parts of their body and have an increased capacity for sweating, which assists in thermoregulation, through eccrine sweat glands. Using a comparative genomics approach to study the regulation of genes involved in the development of eccrine sweat glands, Aldea et al. investigated noncoding genomic elements to determine the differences underlying the increased eccrine sweat gland density of humans relative to other primates and mice. They found that human-specific evolution in a noncoding enhancer, hECE18, likely increases gene expression of the Engrailed1 gene, which is required for the development of eccrine sweat glands. Furthermore, humanized hECE18 knock-in mice have an increased number of these glands, supporting the idea that this human-specific adaptation is a result of changes in the noncoding regulatory regions of proteins.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Look at This Newly Discovered, Utterly Adorable 'Chocolate' Frog Species

A potentially new species of tree frog has been discovered in New Guinea, and it's full of surprises. For starters, instead of the bright green skin of its relatives, this creature sports a beautiful chocolate brown. It was also found in an unexpected location. "What's a little surprising about this discovery is that the well-known and common green tree frog of Australia has a long-overlooked relative living in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea," said one of the researchers, Griffith University and Queensland Museum phylogeneticist Paul Oliver. "Because of this we named the new frog Litoria mira because the word Mira means surprised...
Animalsgranthshala.com

Great apes could lose up to 94 per cent of their homelands in Africa by 2050 due to a ‘perfect storm’ of climate change, destruction of wild areas and human population growth, study warns

A ‘perfect storm’ of climate change, habitat loss and human population growth could cause large apes in Africa to lose up to 94 percent of their home range by 2050. The researchers, led by Liverpool John Moores University, modeled how the apes would do just fine under both business as usual and an optimistic, conservation-driven scenario.
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover How Many Wild Birds There Are on Earth

How many wild birds populate our planet Earth? Consider the pigeons you pass on your way to work, the songbirds that sing in your backyard, and the seagulls that flock to the beach. These common critters are only a few of the thousands of bird species to be found on Earth. Wherever you live, your avian neighbors will be different—yet integral—parts of your local ecosystem. The question of how many individual birds exist on Earth resembles guessing how many jellybeans are in an enormous jar. Do you have your guess?