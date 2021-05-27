Cancel
Humans could live to 150, say scientists

By Nick Allen
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman beings could potentially live to be 150 years old, scientists have concluded in a groundbreaking new study. However, any hopes Silicon Valley billionaires might have of making themselves immortal were dashed. Researchers said 150 was the "absolute limit" any healthy human body would be able to sustain. Thousands of...

www.telegraph.co.uk
Peter Thiel
#Health And Fitness#Billionaires#Nature Communications#Research Scientists#Data Scientists#Scientific Research#Human Diseases#Iphone#Scientific American#French#Human Beings#Healthy Human Subjects#Human Lifespan#Human Body Resilience#Age Related Diseases#Findings#Blood Samples#Major Chronic Diseases#Stresses#Blood Cell Counts
