Dad’s day doughnuts – a little lovin’ from the oven
National Doughnut Day is June 4, so doughnut shops and bakeries far and wide will be offering their best, tastiest treats in celebration. Doughnut Day is oddly nostalgic for me – when my children were small, June often meant that our preschool or playgroup hosted a “Doughnuts with Dad” celebration, one that we now sometimes re-create for Father’s Day. Not that we need a reason to have a doughnut, but it’s amazing how festive a little bit of fried dough and sugar can be. Until this year, I treated doughnuts in exactly the same way I treated all deep-fried food – eaten seldom and always made by someone else. This year, though, I discovered a technique that means I can make a little bit of doughnut-y goodness right in my own kitchen.www.castlepinesconnection.com