Dad’s day doughnuts – a little lovin’ from the oven

castlepinesconnection.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Doughnut Day is June 4, so doughnut shops and bakeries far and wide will be offering their best, tastiest treats in celebration. Doughnut Day is oddly nostalgic for me – when my children were small, June often meant that our preschool or playgroup hosted a “Doughnuts with Dad” celebration, one that we now sometimes re-create for Father’s Day. Not that we need a reason to have a doughnut, but it’s amazing how festive a little bit of fried dough and sugar can be. Until this year, I treated doughnuts in exactly the same way I treated all deep-fried food – eaten seldom and always made by someone else. This year, though, I discovered a technique that means I can make a little bit of doughnut-y goodness right in my own kitchen.

You might think you make the best chocolate cake or brownies on the planet, but if you are not throwing some instant coffee into your batter, you're really missing out. Sure, it may sound a little strange, but according to The Daily Meal, those little granules of bean juice happen to share a flavor profile with another one of life's greatest treats: chocolate. By adding a few tablespoons into your recipe, you'll end up with an even richer chocolate taste in your final product, and let's be honest — who doesn't want that?