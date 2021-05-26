newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Coffee alternatives

castlepinesconnection.com
 3 days ago

Love coffee but looking to ditch the caffeine? For some, a daily dose of coffee can cause insomnia, anxiety, stomach upset, increased heart and breathing rate or a host of other negative side effects. Sometimes caffeine can worsen certain menopause symptoms, and it can raise blood pressure levels. Even without experiencing negative side effects, some just want to move away from needing coffee to get going in the morning or relying on it for an afternoon pick-me-up.

www.castlepinesconnection.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Machine#Vitamins#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Mellow Mushroom#French#Chinese#Wtr#Sigmatic#Yerba Mate#Coffee Alternatives#Love Coffee#Ground Coffee#Regular Coffee#Mushroom Coffee#Chicory Coffees#Caffeine Free Beverages#Green Tea#Flavors#Powdered Mushrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksWebMD

Mushroom Coffee: Are There Health Benefits?

Mushroom coffee might sound unappetizing. But this trendy drink isn’t as odd as it sounds. It actually tastes pretty similar to regular coffee. Some say this unusual beverage has a slew of health benefits. But what does the science say?. What Is Mushroom Coffee?. People create this drink by drying...
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

What is Cold Brew Coffee?

When the summer months roll around, we transition from hot coffee to iced coffee for our caffeinated refreshment. Cold brew is especially popular, with its full, rounded flavor and high level of caffeine, and is made differently from typical iced coffee. Fast Facts. What is Cold Brew Coffee?. Cold-brewed coffee,...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fungi-Based Egg Alternatives

Singapore’s OsomeFood created a whole vegan hard-boiled egg by fermenting mycoprotein. The plant-based egg alternative is high in protein and resembles conventional eggs, yet it's made with ingredients like carrot juice, almond milk, potato starch and nutritional yeast, to name a few. According to the company, the egg alternatives are meant to be purchased frozen, and they require thawing overnight before they can be consumed chilled. The "age-defying" OsomeEgg is sold by the box and the product has a shelf life of six months when frozen.
Food & Drinksinspirebrands.com

Dunkin’ Coffee Break with the Coffee Excellence Team

In case you missed it, Dunkin’ recently announced the launch of its next coffee blend in the Limited Batch Series, Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee! Sunrise Batch is a medium roast, full-bodied blend with a bright and smooth taste, and notes of cocoa, tangy sweetness and toasted nuts. As compared to Dunkin’s Original Blend, which is lively and smooth with notes of caramel, Sunrise Batch tastes brighter and has a nutty finish.
DrinksThe Daily Meal

UncomPEARable Pour Over Coffee

Starting your morning with a silky smooth cup of coffee is a ritual for some and if you are familiar with pour-over coffee then you know it's regarding as one of the best methods. The pronounced flavors are brought even more to life with this recipe, which uses honey, cinnamon and poached pears in its brew.
Food & Drinksfashionisers.com

A Beginners Coffee Kit

Every coffee lover ought to have a basic coffee kit or coffee setup. These are the essential pieces of equipment for brewing specialty coffee on a regular basis. They are not everything you may want, but they are everything you need to get started on the journey towards better coffee.
Drinkshometownnewsbrevard.com

The best cup of coffee ever

Coffee, Americas favorite breakfast drink. Who would have ever thought two goats running around would be responsible for the coffee we drink today? Well, that’s the legend! A goat herder in Ethiopia discovered his goats eating the beans from an ancient fruit-bearing shrub, and he noticed after eating the beans they would run around full of energy.
Shoppingprima-coffee.com

Summer Coffee Gear Guide

Summer is quickly approaching, and with its arrival comes longer days, warmer nights, sun-kissed skin, and plenty of time to spend playing and lounging in the sun. But we’ve come to ask — what is the perfect addition to these hot and sunny days?. That’s right. Iced coffee drinks!. Nothing...
RecipesWKTV

The Harried Housewife: Coffee Cake

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8-inch round baking pan with shortening; dust with flour. For topping, in a medium bowl, combine the 1/4 cup flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. For cake, in a large bowl, combine the 1 1/2 cups flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, egg, and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture; mix well. Transfer to prepared pan. Sprinkle with topping. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool 20 minutes. Serve warm or completely cooled. Makes 8 servings.
RestaurantsPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Willows Coffee

Willows Coffee comes from a farm in Costa Rica and is now run by the founder’s great, great granddaughter who lives here in the Twin Cities. For more information, click here.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Greek-Style Yogurt Alternatives

Melatta's V-Gurt is a dairy-free Greek-style yogurt that's free from added sugar and a rich source of prebiotics and probiotics. The yogurt alternative is made with a base of brown rice, oats and quinoa that can be found in a range of flavored varieties like Passion Fruit & Turmeric, Vanilla, Mango and Strawberry. The brand also offers a plain unsweetened variety that could be incorporated into a variety of dressings and dips.
Food & Drinkslibertywingspan.com

The good and bad of coffee

Do you like a good cup of coffee in the morning? It’s a morning habit for a lot of people and is a way that they start the day. Like with a lot of things, having some every day is a good thing, but too much starts to cause problems.
Drinksperfectdailygrind.com

Coffee Cocktails

Coffee liqueurs & spirits: Is quality getting better?. “A wonderful symphony of flavours”: Exploring the coffee negroni. Few cocktails have enjoyed the same level of popularity as the negroni over the last 100 years. It is versatile, refreshing, and has an entire week dedicated to its celebration. The negroni’s popularity is largely thanks to its simplicity. It is made from one part Campari, one part sweet red vermouth, and one part gin. It’s also easy to mix; a traditional Negroni is stirred, poured over ice, and garnished… read more.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Thoughtfully Designed Coffee Presses

The Fellow Clara French Press is a thoughtfully designed coffee maker for advanced or amateur brewers on the hunt for ways to create the perfect cup with less work. The style-conscious design of the coffee maker means it can be left out on display for everyone to admire and features a stainless steel construction for enhanced durability. The interior chamber is finished with a PTFE-coated lining that is non-stick and PFOA-free to ensure that coffee can be brewed and stored without leaving a film behind.
RestaurantsDaily Journal

Craving coffee? Find it at these Shore coffee shops

Are you the kind of person who needs a piping hot cup of coffee to kick-start your day?. Maybe you look forward to sipping an iced latte in the afternoon. No matter how you take your java, there's a place at the Shore to find it – and we're not talking about the chains. These small, locally owned shops can be found up and down the Shore, and the coffee is top notch.
Recipesrecipes.net

Coffee Cake Muffins Recipe

These coffee cake muffins take on a classic dessert and turn it into bite-sized deliciousness with a raspberry filling and a cinnamon and walnut topping. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and prepare 12 muffin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder,...
Food & Drinkscoastalbreezenews.com

Coffee With Friends

I enjoy having coffee most mornings and talking about the events of the week or anything else someone wants to shoot the breeze about. Those coffee chats usually have one or two additions to our coffee group each year. This year, I saw that group broaden by four individuals. Their backgrounds are as different as our accents and hairlines.
Food & Drinksbeachbodyondemand.com

No-Bake Coffee and Cereal Bars

This recipe for Coffee and Cereal Bars is for anyone who goes to sleep dreaming of their morning coffee. Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you’ll love the chocolatey coffee flavor in these yummy homemade bars. Café Latte Shakeology (whey or plant-based vegan) blends with almond butter for a...
Beauty & FashionGriffin Daily News

Coffee and carnations

Thank goodness that my parents believed — and firmly practiced — the old-fashion philosophy of “Children should be seen and not heard.”. I spent most of my childhood being seen. But because I was expected to sit at a dinner table or on a footstool in a living room and listen, I became “Big Ears” which is what Mama sometimes called me. At the age of six, I’d rather listen to the grown-ups tell stories than to play with my Barbies.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Turmeric-Infused Coffee Pouches

Golden Ratio's newest release is Golden Milk Gold Coffee, a nourishing and anti-inflammatory beverage that boasts five times less acidity than black coffee. The blend inspired by traditional Ayurvedic recipes is packed with better-for-you ingredients like cardamom, black pepper and monk fruit extract, which adds sweetness to the zero-sugar formula.