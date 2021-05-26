Coffee alternatives
Love coffee but looking to ditch the caffeine? For some, a daily dose of coffee can cause insomnia, anxiety, stomach upset, increased heart and breathing rate or a host of other negative side effects. Sometimes caffeine can worsen certain menopause symptoms, and it can raise blood pressure levels. Even without experiencing negative side effects, some just want to move away from needing coffee to get going in the morning or relying on it for an afternoon pick-me-up.www.castlepinesconnection.com