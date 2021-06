Join the St. Cloud Rotaract at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on Saturday June 5 from 11am-5pm for a community-wide Home Run Derby and Free family event! For a $20 suggested donation, each batter gets 2 minutes to hit as many baseballs as they can. Various prizes will be awarded and for each home run hit, the batter’s name will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Scheel’s Gift Card and 10 tickets to the June 13 Twins Game! There will be two brackets—one for adults and one for children. Additionally, there will be food trucks, face painting, yard games, axe throwing, bounce houses and a beer garden! This event will benefit the Child Advocacy Center through the Women’s Fund Dancing with Our Stars Event.