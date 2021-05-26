Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

RHMS Unified Sports creates joy

castlepinesconnection.com
 9 days ago

The Rocky Heights Middle School (RHMS) Unified Sports team, like other mainstream sports, was disrupted this year. Nonetheless, all students involved had a great time in the few games they did get to play. Unified Sports is a team sport sponsored by Special Olympics. Its mission is to foster inclusion,...

www.castlepinesconnection.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Sports#Sports Team#Basketball#Joy#Intellectual Disabilities#Educational Leadership#Special Teams#Special Olympics#The Rhms Unified Sports#School Sports Teams#Students#Adult Coaches#Student Athletes#Educational Assistant#Peer Coaches#Disability Stereotypes#Talents#Friendship#Fun#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Sports

Through a 5-0 vote, Shelby Board of Education on May 18 officially elevated girls soccer from a club-level sport to a varsity sport at Shelby High School.
Salem, INsalemleader.com

Unified track meet

Salem, West Washington and East Washington students were represented at the Unified Track meet held recently in Paoli. Salem teacher Gail Morgan said her process in preparing for the unified track meet usually takes two months, but because of COVID, she had about two weeks. “I usually choose, for example,...
Presque Isle, MEumpi.edu

Roberts Commits to Owls Rosters 2020-21 Season

Presque Isle, ME – LaDerrick ("Dareek") Roberts has committed to attending the University of Maine at Presque Isle in the fall of 2021. Dareek comes from the powerhouse Belfast, Maine cross country and track and field programs and is a spring specialist in the 200m to 800m distances. He will also figure in relays and is one of the stronger recruits for the Owls cross country team.
College Sportsone37pm.com

Matt Fisher Talks Esports Athletes' Physical and Mental Health With ONE37pm

The coach joins Don on this week's Inside The Screen. On this week’s episode of Inside The Screen, host Aaron aka “Don” has a conversation with Matt Fisher, performance manager of Adamas Esports. Working directly with the performance service team, Fisher focuses on enhancing esport performances through the Adamas Performance Methodology, which includes four components: gaming, lifestyle, health, and psychology. A holistic approach to gaming self-care remains the main goal for Adamas, with the objective being performance enhancement and mental/physical well-being amongst esports athletes. Fisher started his career as a strength and conditioning coach for athletes working with many different organizations through the years, including Golf Canada and Field Hockey Canada, while also serving as a mental performance consultant for Canadian Sport Institute Pacific and Douglas College.
EducationThe Eagle-Tribune

CASEY HUNT Bradford Christian Academy

Ranked 6th in class; 4.21 GPA; National Honors Society; Achievement Award in Artilie Arts. FAVORITE SUBJECT: Psychology, because I love learning about how we as people respond to what’s in our environment, as well as the things that make us who we are. Studying the mind is an extremely complex and deep subject, and there can be differences in many people. But with those differences, it’s cool to see what unites us all as people in the way we interpret and respond to things when we may not even realize it.
RelationshipsHerald-Citizen

Athletic Support: “Are team sports a vital part of childhood?”

Dear Athletic Support: My husband and I have two daughters, ages 7 and 10. They are both very tall for their age so we enroll them in sports like basketball and volleyball when offered. They enjoy these activities once they get there, but we end up having to force them to follow through with the commitment. How far do we go in pushing them? Looking back, I was a little lazy and I wish my parents had pushed me more. My husband views team sports as a vital part of childhood, and I do not disagree, to a point. — Dragging Them To Practice.
Vista, CANBC San Diego

Vista Unified Levels Playing Field for Girls Sports

A local school district that was out of compliance when it comes to providing equal access for girls who play sports is now being called a leader by the nonprofit that called them out. Vista High School has a new softball field that is up to par with the baseball...
Dublin, CAEast Bay Times

High school yearbook: How sports brought joy to Bay Area athletes during a season of COVID

It took a movement to get kids back into athletic competition this spring in California. Student-athletes had been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year when a pair of Bay Area football coaches began their fight for a spring season in all sports. Now, with this pandemic-induced season entering its final days, it’s clear that while it was certainly no normal season of high school sports, it accomplished exactly what Serra’s Patrick Walsh and De La Salle’s Justin Alumbaugh set out to do: deliver a little bit of joy amid the pain of the pandemic. As Walsh would later say, “We fought the state and won.”
Short Gap, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Frankfort graduates, like 'gamers,' will overcome

SHORT GAP - In their four years at Frankfort High School, the Class of 2021 was affected by a lengthy teacher’s strike in their sophomore year and a worldwide pandemic which forced them into virtual learning in the junior and part of their senior years. Even as seniors, and during...
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

Adams Breaks School Record to Qualify for Nationals in Eugene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the third day in a row, the Charlotte 49ers track and field team had a student-athlete qualify for nationals as senior Terrell Adams surpassed the school record in the discus event for a fifth-place outing on Friday afternoon at the NCAA East Preliminaries hosted by the University of North Florida. The team is now up to five athletes representing Charlotte in Eugene, Ore.