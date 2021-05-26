RHMS Unified Sports creates joy

Dear Athletic Support: My husband and I have two daughters, ages 7 and 10. They are both very tall for their age so we enroll them in sports like basketball and volleyball when offered. They enjoy these activities once they get there, but we end up having to force them to follow through with the commitment. How far do we go in pushing them? Looking back, I was a little lazy and I wish my parents had pushed me more. My husband views team sports as a vital part of childhood, and I do not disagree, to a point. — Dragging Them To Practice.