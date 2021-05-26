Cancel
Students seeking volunteer hours

Cover picture for the articleStudents looking to earn community service hours over the summer have an opportunity to help make a 100-year-old Douglas County community tradition a success and volunteer at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo. The event will be held July 31 through August 8 in Castle Rock. Event organizers are looking...

www.castlepinesconnection.com
Lake County, MIlakecountystar.com

RSVP seeking transportation volunteers

LAKE COUNTY – The Retired Senior Volunteer Program is seeking volunteer transportation drivers for the Lake County area. RSVP director Linda Connell said that most of their transportation volunteers currently live in Mecosta County, and it is difficult to schedule transportation assistance for seniors in Lake County because of the distance involved.
Bayfield, CODurango Herald

Bayfield seeks 2 volunteers for Planning Commission

The town of Bayfield has two open volunteer positions for its Planning Commission. The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Town Hall. Duties include land-use regulation review and land-use application recommendations. Applicants must live within Bayfield town limits. Interested people should send a...
EnvironmentWestern Queens Gazette

Newtown Creek Alliance Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers are sought: 48th Ave. Median Meadow Care & North Greenpoint Pollinator Pathway Come lend a hand at one of NCA’s monthly events. Join them on every 2nd Saturday in LIC to care for the plantings on the 48th Ave. Median and meadows in MASE Park, remove invasive weeds and trash. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/48th-ave-median-meadow-care-with-nca-tickets-144116360915 for the upcoming event in LIC: Sat., June 12th.
Emmet County, IAkilrradio.com

RSVP Seeking Volunteer Drivers in Emmet County

(Estherville)--Northwest Iowa RSVP is seeking volunteer drivers willing to offer rides to those in need within Emmet County and destinations such as Fairmont, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, Sioux Falls, Rochester, and Iowa City. Northwest Iowa RSVP staff members coordinate the volunteer drivers with transportation requests. Priority for...
AgricultureAG Week

Agweek seeks volunteers for reader and viewer board

Agweek is seeking up to six individuals for our volunteer reader and viewer board. We meet monthly via video conference or phone to discuss what you’ve watched on AgweekTV, read on agweek.com or in Agweek magazine or listened to on an Agweek podcast. You can share your direct feedback with a member of our Agweek editorial team and me, publisher and general manager of Agweek and AgweekTV. Then as a group, we’ll discuss agriculture news, upcoming happenings and story ideas you have from your role in agriculture or space and place you live in rural America. You’ll have the opportunity to virtually “meet” an array of Agweek team members and learn how Agweek stories come together each week, how AgweekTV is produced and the importance of our sales teams and their work.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Waterloo Ragbrai seeks volunteers

WATERLOO -- Volunteers are needed for Waterloo's overnight stay of RAGBRAI riders on July 28. Volunteers will assist with nearly every aspect of the event as thousands of participants bike through Waterloo. For details on RAGBRAI volunteer opportunities in Waterloo, go to vccv.galaxydigital.com. Volunteer training will be at noon or...
Kerr County, TXhccommunityjournal.com

County seeks deputy registrar volunteers

Any citizen who would like to help with local elections and local voters is invited to complete upcoming training to become a Kerr County Volunteer Deputy Registrar. “Whether you want to encourage fellow citizens to vote or to help them get started in the process by assisting them in the voter registration process, we invite you to become a volunteer deputy registrar in service to our county residents,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County’s voter registrar and tax assessor-collector.
Meredith, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Meredith Rotary seek volunteers for Clean Up Meredith Bay Day

MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will host its annual Clean Meredith Bay Day on Saturday, June 5. Volunteers from the local community are encouraged to participate. Join members of the Meredith Rotary Club to help clean up Lake Winnipesaukee and Meredith Bay. The club will set up headquarters at the Hesky Park boat ramp starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Grab a rake, wear sturdy gloves, and get ready to buff up the bay.
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

CASA for Children urgently seeking volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Muskogee, Wagoner, McIntosh, and Sequoyah counties is expanding its efforts to represent the interest of abused and neglected children. The program is seeking adults to serve as CASA volunteers. CASA volunteers are trained members of the community who are appointed by a...
Conway, SCwpde.com

United Way seeking volunteers for food distribution event in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — United Way needs volunteers for a food distribution event happening in Conway on Friday, at 8 a.m. The event takes place at Conway Parks & Recreational Department, 1519 Millpond Road. The United Way website states that, "Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather – bring hats...
Public Healthihtoday.ca

Squamish Nation: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics – June 15-17

Wa chet chénchenstway kwis tl’íwnexwat (Let’s support one another’s immunity) We are excited to announce that the next round of Squamish Nation COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held June 15 and 16 at the Chief Joe Mathias Centre and June 17 at Totem Hall. All community members 12 years of...
Barnegat Township, NJthesandpaper.net

Barnegat Bay Partnership Seeks Volunteers for Paddle for the Edge Project

The Barnegat Bay Partnership is looking for paddling enthusiasts – kayakers, canoers and standup paddleboarders – to help collect data about the condition of shorelines along the bay. “With many miles of shoreline, (our) scientists can’t do it alone; we need the help of volunteers,” the nonprofit explained in regard to its Paddle for the Edge project.
Advocacyboxingnewsonline.net

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games seeking volunteers

Galal Yafai supports the Commonwealth Games drive for volunteers. THE 2022 Commonwealth Games are looking for volunteers. The Birmingham 2022 Games is searching for 13,000 volunteers. The majority of volunteer roles don’t need any formal experience or qualifications, with full training provided. Roles include drivers, first aiders, meet & greeters,...
Jacksonville, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Salvation Army of Jacksonville seeking disaster volunteers

With peak storm season right around the corner and an abnormally active 2021 hurricane season prediction, The Salvation Army is having to prepare for battling disasters. Before a disaster strikes, The Salvation Army needs a team of trained volunteers on standby ready to respond to an emergency. The Salvation Army’s disaster training program offers a variety of courses designed to help individuals and communities prepare for emergency events and become trained disaster volunteers.
Jackson, MSJackson Free Press

Jackson Teen Completes over 2,000 Volunteer Hours

When he was about 5 years old, Dillan Evan's mother sat him down and talked to him about the importance of community service. "My mother (said), 'Be the change you want to see in the world,'" Evans recalls. "She always told me that it was important to give back to the community."
Advocacyallongeorgia.com

Ogeechee Tech Students Volunteer at Evans Co Public Fishing Area

Students from Ogeechee Technical College were recently part of Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ spring volunteer program. The group went to the Evans County Public Fishing Area (PFA) for the day to build fish habitat, specifically Crappie Condos. According to DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, it’s been discovered that Bamboo or...
La Crosse County, WInews8000.com

La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast seeking volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can help a community tradition return this summer in our area. Organizers for the La Crosse County Dairy Breakfast say they are in need of a lot of help for the event. Volunteers even get their breakfast for free!. The annual breakfast will be...
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Friends of Spy Pond Park seeking cleanup volunteers

Residents can help out for whatever length of time they can give. The Friends will be cleaning up Linwood Beach, removing grass between the cobblestones lining the path through the park, picking up litter, bagging invasive plants and grooming the tot lot. The next workday will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. June 12. In the event of rain, the rain date will be announced at 8 a.m. June 12, and the event will take place 1-3 p.m. June 13. Volunteers will meet by the boat ramp at 40 Pond Lane, Arlington.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Recycles Day returns at new location, Seeks Volunteers

The organizers of Estes Recycles Day are seeking volunteers ages 16 and up for the 2021 event. Are you available on Saturday morning, August 7, to work a two- or four-hour shift? Contact Kathy at membership@lwv-estespark.org for more information. The event will take place at the Estes Park Events Complex...