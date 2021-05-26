Students seeking volunteer hours

Agweek is seeking up to six individuals for our volunteer reader and viewer board. We meet monthly via video conference or phone to discuss what you’ve watched on AgweekTV, read on agweek.com or in Agweek magazine or listened to on an Agweek podcast. You can share your direct feedback with a member of our Agweek editorial team and me, publisher and general manager of Agweek and AgweekTV. Then as a group, we’ll discuss agriculture news, upcoming happenings and story ideas you have from your role in agriculture or space and place you live in rural America. You’ll have the opportunity to virtually “meet” an array of Agweek team members and learn how Agweek stories come together each week, how AgweekTV is produced and the importance of our sales teams and their work.