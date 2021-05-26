The freedom of riding

I read so much about the people who are afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine or those who have politicized the shot and I feel sorrow —for them and for all of us. My wife and I by the end of February had our two COVID-19 vaccinations. The shots didn’t hurt and only my wife had one noticeable reaction to one shot, which passed. We are both so happy because there are four other friend couples who have had their shots as well and it is so nice being able to sit in their houses or ours and be normal again, without masks. My wife’s friends mostly all have been vaccinated. Our 30-something-nephew and his friend have been vaccinated. We all feel now very safe with each other.