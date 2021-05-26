The freedom of riding
Fatigue, dizziness, and imbalance were words that soon became physical disabilities for Carol Gransee. Disabilities that she thought would keep her from her passion of bike riding. Carol has been on a bike since she was a child and has never stopped riding. Diagnosed with progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2001, Carol began to experience bouts of imbalance and dizziness, which made traditional bike riding more difficult and dangerous. A woman who has always been driven, found a way to get herself in the seat riding again.www.castlepinesconnection.com