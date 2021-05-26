Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

“On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty…”

castlepinesconnection.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades after reading his Boy Scout Handbook, Michael Conner still remembers – and follows to the letter – the rules for flying the flag. Conner, a Castle Pines resident for 14 years, still has the handbook that imparted those lessons when he was earning his Boy Scout merit badges as a child in the 1970s, including the citizenship badge. He recently shared photos of the handbook and its contents with his neighbors via social media, and spoke of his respect for properly handling the stars and stripes. The post generated about 150 comments, the vast majority of them positive.

www.castlepinesconnection.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On My Honor#Son Patrick#Castle Pines#Air National Guardsman#American#Irish#Flags#Valentine#St Patrick#Flying#Halloween#Stars#Home#U S Capitol#Inclement Weather#Ontario
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Food & Drinksbocaratontribune.com

PLEASE DOC, DON’T ‘RAISIN’ ON MY PARADE

After checking my blood pressure and listening to my heartbeat, somehow the subject shifted to diet the other day at my doctor’s office during a routine checkup. He started telling me what I should eat less of to stay healthy. When I told him that I liked hot oatmeal for...
ProtestsCadillac News

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Falsehoods about the election helped bring insurrectionists to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and now some who are facing criminal charges for their actions during the riot hope their gullibility might save them or at least engender some sympathy. Lawyers for at least three defendants charged...
Festivalwjle.com

“Remembering” on Memorial Day (View video here)

A prayer, passages, songs of patriotism, and the placement of a wreath marked a Memorial Day observance Monday morning outside the courthouse near the Veterans Memorial Monument. Members of the community chorus gathered for a few flag waving songs followed by a prayer from local minister Larry Green. Jan Thomas...
Texas Statecapradio.org

Texas Democrat Explains Walkout On Voting Bill

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Texas Democrats walked out of the state House of Representatives to block the passage of new restrictions on voting. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Democratic Rep. Chris Turner about the move. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Salina Post

Library of Congress: Remembering the fallen in photos

One of the most enduring traditions of Memorial Day is the decoration of the graves of fallen service members with such items as flowers and American flags. This annual day of commemoration was at one time referred to as Decoration Day because of this practice. My grandmother grew up in...
Celebrationsmainstreet-nashville.com

Today in history: May 31

Today is Monday, May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day. On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
Celebritieswjab.org

Sarah McCammon

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Letter: Please consider embracing justice’s beautiful face

I noticed “Louisville pins hopes on Justice Dept. policing review” and “Floyd killing prompts chokehold limits or bans”on the Nation & World page of the May 24 Westerly Sun. Can The Sun consider a “Peace and Justice” page devoted exclusively to Peace and Justice issues from around the world, country, state or town that Westerly’s own “Peace and Justice” organization might contribute to, promoting their activities with suggestions or recommendations of how one can get involved, helping you get to where we must go? The defense budget sounds like it’s “ensuring the peace,” but in reality it’s anything but. Please note, according to the Peterson Foundation, the $732 billion U.S. military budget surpassed the combined military budgets of the next 10 countries — as well as surpassing our “Peace and Justice” budget by $732 billion. Are there really that many people around the world that hate Americans?
New Orleans, LAsantemagazine.com

Santé in June 2021

Dining and entertainment are flourishing in the U.S. as most of the country have re-opened for business. Yet, there are lessons to be learned. One of these lessons is the relationship between restaurant owners and restaurant employees. Service industry workers have experienced some of the most severe repercussions of the...
MilitaryNew Jersey Globe

Veteran: George Washington Goethals

One New Jersey war veteran whose legacy remains intact after more than a century was Major Genera George Washington Goethals, the namesake of the Goethals Bridge. Goethals was an 1880 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was the chief engineer of the First Amy Corps of Engineers in the Spanish American War. He was the chief engineer of the Panama Canal project.
FestivalPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sends Emotional Memorial Day Message: ‘Always Honor, Never Forget’

Memorial Day is here. That means many things to many people. For some, it is the beginning of summer. Others see it as a day to run out and hit all of the best sales. You have to get those new summer clothes and maybe a new grill, right? Many people across the country will be coming together to throw some meat on the grill and crack a few cold ones. All of that is totally fine. Nobody is passing judgment here. However, it’s important to keep in mind what today is really all about. Garth Brooks is doing just that.
Charles Town, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Ceremony held at Edge Hill Cemetery honors fallen soldiers

CHARLES TOWN — The American Legion Jackson-Perks Post 71 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3522 welcomed guests to Edge Hill Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day event honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The ceremony began with a welcome by Thomas Doyle, member of...
U.S. Politicsoutkick.com

Democrats Trying to Rewrite Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address Line

Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, have you read it? If not, the clock is ticking. Democrats and a handful of Republicans are supporting legislation that would rewrite the motto of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which is based on a specific quote from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address. “To care...
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Daniel Neman: Comfort food is as American as sushi

Forget apple pie. Now, when we speak of how much something embodies the spirit of this country, we say it is as American as … sushi?. That, as far as I can tell, is the thesis of “Food Americana,” a new book by David Page celebrating the most comforting of American comfort foods.
ReligionThe Sun US

What is the Remnant Fellowship Church cult?

THE Remnant Fellowship Church is an 'international community' based in Tennessee. Here’s some of the key details about the religious organisation. The Remnant Fellowship Church is a religious organisation based in Brentwood, Tenessee. The church features "an international community of people who are finding renewed hope, profound love and deep...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We lose more and more members of America’s greatest generation. They fought in one of the most critical wars of the twentieth century and their surviving loved ones strive to make sure their legacy is not lost. The American Legion Post 850 remembers two brave heroes...