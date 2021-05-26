“On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty…”

I noticed “Louisville pins hopes on Justice Dept. policing review” and “Floyd killing prompts chokehold limits or bans”on the Nation & World page of the May 24 Westerly Sun. Can The Sun consider a “Peace and Justice” page devoted exclusively to Peace and Justice issues from around the world, country, state or town that Westerly’s own “Peace and Justice” organization might contribute to, promoting their activities with suggestions or recommendations of how one can get involved, helping you get to where we must go? The defense budget sounds like it’s “ensuring the peace,” but in reality it’s anything but. Please note, according to the Peterson Foundation, the $732 billion U.S. military budget surpassed the combined military budgets of the next 10 countries — as well as surpassing our “Peace and Justice” budget by $732 billion. Are there really that many people around the world that hate Americans?