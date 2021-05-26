“On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty…”
Decades after reading his Boy Scout Handbook, Michael Conner still remembers – and follows to the letter – the rules for flying the flag. Conner, a Castle Pines resident for 14 years, still has the handbook that imparted those lessons when he was earning his Boy Scout merit badges as a child in the 1970s, including the citizenship badge. He recently shared photos of the handbook and its contents with his neighbors via social media, and spoke of his respect for properly handling the stars and stripes. The post generated about 150 comments, the vast majority of them positive.www.castlepinesconnection.com