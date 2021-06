I’ve worked on the Doodle team at Google for more than five years — and I believe this year’s theme, “I am strong because…” is our most powerful prompt to date. And not just because of the unprecedented pandemic and growing social movements and conversations we’ve seen sweep our nation and world over the last year. This theme also presents an opportunity to not only honor, but also celebrate a more general beautiful truth that we sometimes don’t talk about enough: kids are strong and resilient. And that strength is boundless and inspiring.