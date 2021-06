Does adversity build character? If so, I have little doubt the class of 2021 will ever face a challenge or obstacle they cannot overcome. Graduating in the midst of a global pandemic is no small feat, yet our students have met the challenge and persevered. The resilience these young adults have displayed and their ability to adapt to change, accept their situation, and achieve are unparalleled. I am not suggesting it was easy nor that they enjoyed it, simply that they adapted and learned through effort, they can still reach their dreams despite the challenges. Sadly, the class of 2021 will be remembered as the COVID class, but it was not the past 16 months that should define them.