With all the talk about cancel culture and "All Lives Matter," it may be time to look back on the history of Black slavery. It didn't start in the United States, but it certainly grew here. Slavery was not just a convenient way to get help—it was a money-making proposition. "In 1834, when the British abolished slavery in the Caribbean, the government paid 20 million pounds in compensation to the owners of the enslaved Africans. Many people have wondered who exactly got that money and what they did with it." The Legacies of British Slave-ownership database uncovers the stories at British Slave Owners, Tracking the Money and the Stories of the Enslaved. This Zoom presentation will explain why Black slavery was both lucrative and sustainable.