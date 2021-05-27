Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trevor Bauer struggles as Dodgers’ win streak ends in loss to Astros

Janesville Gazette
 2021-05-27

HOUSTON — The atmosphere at Minute Maid Park for the Dodgers’ two-game series against the Houston Astros this week lived up to the hype. Dodgers fans, refusing to neglect the history between the clubs, poured into the ballpark, cleared for full capacity for the first time Tuesday, in blue to defend their team. Signs were made and chants were orchestrated to remind the Astros that their cheating tainted their 2017 World Series title.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Martín Maldonado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Cincinnati Reds#Twitter#The San Francisco Giants#Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: surprises in first All-Star voting update

With MLB All-Star voting in full swing, the first batch of voting has been counted with the update being released. We have known that the Houston Astros have legitimate contenders for the Mid-Summer Classic, but it took an unorthodox turn. The Houston Astros have their starting nine in the top...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Not Concerned Trevor Bauer Will Be Affected By MLB Enforcing Foreign Substances Rule

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer is suspected to have used sticky substances on baseballs in the past, as his spin rate dramatically increased after the 2018 season. The right-hander additionally led all pitchers last year with an average four-seam fastball spin rate of 2,822 revolutions per minute. He was among several pitchers investigated by MLB earlier this season, but nothing significant came of it.
MLBspotonalabama.com

MLB roundup: Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1

Left-hander Kolby Allard went five scoreless innings, while Jonah Heim, Nate Lowe and Jason Martin hit home runs, as the Texas Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Heim and Lowe each had three hits, while former...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers and Spin Rate, Part Two – Things to Watch with Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers are only one game out of first place in the National League West behind the San Francisco Giants, and two games ahead of the San Diego Padres who are in third place. The climb back towards the top of the division has seemed slow and arduous,...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Rangers 12, Dodgers 1: Trevor Bauer allows season-high in hits & runs, plus lineup stifled, but at least Andy Burns pitched

—— Bauer comes into tonight scuffling a bit compared to his excellent start to the season, having a 3.86 ERA over 18.2 innings in his last three starts. More important than those raw results are the 15 strikeouts with nine walks and five homers allowed. Obviously a lot of attention is being paid to him now due to the whole ball doctoring mess as well.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Allowed Frustration To Overtake Competitiveness

Trevor Bauer has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and wasn’t overly sharp in each outing. Bauer’s spin rates again were down as MLB’s enforcement of their rule against foreign substances looms, but his command against the Texas Rangers also lacked. “I was a...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Unleashes on MLB, Everything You Need to Know About Baseball’s New Rules

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball issued a memo to all 30 teams detailing how it intends to enforce rules against pitchers using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. We tell you everything you need to know about MLB’s memo and how it will impact the Dodgers. Next, Trevor Bauer responded to MLB’s memo on Twitter and as you might expect the reigning NL Cy Young award winner had some strong opinions on it.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Trevor Bauer strikes out eight

An excerpt from 'Cheated' tells the deeper story of the 2017 Dodgers-Astros World Series and the lengths the Astros went to win a tainted World Series title. Condensed Game: The Rangers launched three home runs behind five scoreless innings from Kolby Allard in a 12-1 blowout win over the Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer predictably blasts MLB over sticky substance policy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) MLB...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Has an Elaborate Solution for MLB’s Sticky Situation

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball dropped a memo to teams and players that changes would be coming for pitchers and foreign substances used for increased spin rate. One of the more vocal people on this subject has been Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer. The right-hander gave his thoughts on the new rules enforcement policies soon after the news started breaking yesterday. Adding to his tweets, Bauer was interviewed by the SportsNet LA pregame team prior to Tuesday night tilt against the Phillies.
MLBchatsports.com

25-40 - Rangers bombard Bauer, Dodgers 12-1 to end road losing streak

The Texas Rangers scored twelve (!) runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers did not score that many. I mean, if the Rangers were going to lose 16 consecutive games on the road, they might as well end the skid by embarrassing Trevor Bauer. That was cathartic. The terrible, no good,...