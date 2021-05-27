EA made £1.15 billion from ‘Ultimate Team’ over the past year

There was a time when you would go to a physical store and buy the game you wanted to install and play. Although that experience seems like a relic from the past, it did ensure that you could always install the game with a physical disc. Modern digital storefronts, like EA’s Origin launcher, now offer its catalog of games that can be downloaded at a moment’s notice. That is, if the game is still available to download. EA announced today that its library of titles at its store will get just a wee bit smaller with the removal of some classic Need for Speed games starting today.