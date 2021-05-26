Spring signing for student-athletes

Maya Gawley: Belmont Abbey College — Track/Cross-Country. Maya decided to join Belmont Abbey for many reasons. Firstly Maya loved “the amazing and beautiful location right outside of Charlotte”. Maya also added that upon her visit, “[she] couldn’t wait to be a student there”. Gawley typically runs the 800m and 400 m dashes on Coach Fraticelli’s track team at DHS, however she has also always loved the long jump. Gawley admits that her mother introduced her to Belmont Abbey in the first place, and without her along with her father, she would not be where she is today. In her time at DHS , Gawley has captained the Cross Country, Indoor and outdoor track team. In addition to this already impressive resumé, Gawley has medaled in the FCIAC, State, State Open, New England and National Championships. When Gawley looks back at her freshman self, “[she] can relate to her, but [she] is not the same person”. She believes her growth and maturity during high school is because of Mrs. Hanrahan, Coach Turek, Coach Fraticelli, Mr. Holmes, and Mrs. Mohs. With her accomplished career so far, we cannot wait to see what Maya has in store for the future.