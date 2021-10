The National Aviary in Pittsburgh continues to get closer in our efforts to bringing Kody home. Thanks to a sighting of Kody in the North Park area, our team was able to identify and find Kody’s location, where he was roosting at the highest point of one of the tallest trees. This team of animal care experts as well as our Executive Director camped out to monitor Kody’s roost throughout the night. Through their observations, they were able to confirm that Kody is still in excellent health and body condition. The Aviary team placed food to encourage Kody to fly towards them; unfortunately earlier this morning Kody did not come down, and was last sighted flying towards North Park.

3 DAYS AGO