Reyes gave up a hit and struck out the side in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his 13th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Pirates. The right-hander flashed better control in this one, tossing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes and not issuing a free pass for the first time in six appearances. Walks are the only blemish on Reyes' line so far this season, however, as he's a perfect 13-for-13 on save chances with a 0.39 ERA and 31:20 K:BB through 23 innings.