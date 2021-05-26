Rueter-Hess Reservoir Paddle Days
Float a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard at Rueter-Hess Reservoir this summer. Paddle Days will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September 6. Reservations are required for each person entering the reservoir, regardless of the activity. Reservations for June Paddle Days are currently being taken. Registration for July, August, and September will open one week prior to the first of the month. Entrance is $15 per person and there are no day-of reservations.www.castlepinesconnection.com