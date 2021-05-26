Cancel
Animals

Spring chicks hatch

Cover picture for the articleWhat better way to usher in spring than with hatching baby chicks? Two third grade classrooms at Timber Trail Elementary were chosen to participate in the 4-H Embryology Program through the Colorado State University Extension Douglas County office. Teachers Kimberly Jester and Michelle McCluskey each received fertilized eggs for their classrooms, and from the beginning of the 21-day process, the students were mesmerized and committed to watching the chicks grow. Once the eggs began to jiggle, the little spring chicks started to “pip” out of their shells as scheduled. During an otherwise challenging year for students, the experience was rewarding and therapeutic for both students and staff, commented the teachers.

Animalsutahpolicy.com

Hello to baby kestrel chicks!

It’s spring and time for baby animals. This time it’s four kestrel chicks that have hatched at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve - and they are cute! Check out the Nest Cam to see the little fluff balls (they’ll be getting feathers soon!) Mama and Daddy Kestrel both feed...
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Chicks hatch at Hayward Intermediate

What started as a hobby for Hayward teacher Charity Brabec turned into a learning experience for her students. Brabec, a third-grade teacher at Hayward Intermediate School and a Spooner resident, has been raising chickens for 10 years. She had a farm in Stone Lake for many years, with pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks — and chickens.
Animalscumbriacrack.com

Osprey chicks hatch at South Lakes nature reserve

For the eighth year running, osprey chicks have successfully hatched at a South Lakes nature reserve. Cumbria Wildlife Trust has announced that three osprey chicks have hatched at Foulshaw Moss Nature Reserve, making this the eighth year running for the very successful pair of breeding ospreys, Blue 35 and White YW.
AnimalsFreethink

CRISPR Could Save Billions of Baby Chicks Before They Hatch

The majority of consumers are blissfully ignorant that the egg industry slaughters billions of baby chicks per year — and not even for human consumption. Instead, half of the little birds are killed immediately because they can't lay eggs, because they're male. The practice, called chick culling, is widespread across...
Brooklyn, NYarcamax.com

Endangered falcon chicks hatch atop NYC bridge

It’s mating season on the city’s bridges. A pair of rare peregrine falcon chicks hatched earlier this month in a nest atop the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge that connects southern Brooklyn to the Rockaways in Queens, officials announced Sunday. The newborn birds were found in one of the nesting...
Fargo, NDWilliston Daily Herald

20 years ago, peregrine falcon chicks started to hatch

June 1, 2021 — On this date in 2001, fans of peregrine falcon were ecstatic to learn that Dakota Ace and Goldie’s eggs were beginning to hatch. It was the first time in almost 50 years that the endangered species had nested in North Dakota. It started in 1990, when...
Peshtigo, WIEHEXTRA

Which came first?: Peshtigo students enjoy chick hatching experience

PESHTIGO—Students in Peshtigo were able to witness the life cycle of baby chicks in front of their eyes as dozens of chickens hatched in the Peshtigo Elementary Learning Center (PELC) recently. “We learn a lot about life cycles in kindergarten, including pumpkins, apples, butterflies, and chicks,” said kindergarten teacher Loretta...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Second osprey chick hatches in nest on wildlife reserve

A wildlife reserve has welcomed its second osprey chick of the season. Staff at the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire saw the first signs of hatching just after midnight on Wednesday, however the chick did not fully hatch until around 1.15am on Thursday. It...
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Best Egg Incubator: Egg Hatching & Raising Chicks Made Easy

Humans have loved eggs since well before we were really even human. The earliest hominid ancestors lived about 4 million years ago. Their fossilized limbs and teeth make it clear they ate mostly plants—with a bit of scavenged meat on the side. Some of those australopithecine ancestors scaled trees for a particularly nutritious prize: eggs lifted right out of birds’ nests.
Animalsginkandgasoline.com

Demystifying The Hex Hatch

I listened to a fishing podcast the other day in which both the hosts discussed the famous Hexagenia mayfly hatch. Despite admitting that neither of them had ever fished the hatch, both opined that the Hex hatch was probably overrated. Yeah it has a reputation for big bugs, big hatches and big fish, but experiencing it must be akin to sighting a cougar east of the Mississippi.
Weston, WIWSAW

Weston peregrine falcon chicks banded, named

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a big day at the Weston Power Plant. We get our first up-close and personal look at the peregrine falcon chicks, Siren and Courage. Today, they banded the falcons to track their whereabouts as they get ready to leave the nest box. Siren, named in honor of first responders, is a female. Courage, named for everyone’s courage during the pandemic, is a male. The peregrine falcon manager who works with WPS likes to band them between 18-22 days old.
Animalsledburyreporter.co.uk

Zookeepers celebrate hatching of threatened Humboldt penguin chick

Zookeepers are celebrating the hatching of a threatened Humboldt penguin chick. The week-old youngster is being cared for by parents Echo, 22, and Lilly, 14, two of the oldest penguins at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire, which has fully reopened to the public following lockdown easing. Senior birds keeper Christopher Kent...
New York City, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Peregrine falcon chicks hatch atop Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

MTA Bridges and Tunnels today announced that two healthy peregrine falcon chicks have been hatched and have joined their falcon mom in a specially built nesting box atop the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge. The fluffy hatchlings, who enjoy 360-degree views of the city skyline from their perches, were recently banded for wildlife monitoring, as happens every year.
Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Loving These Oddly Shaped Fillets

Chick-fil-A is a favorite among customers for its mouthwatering options like its refreshing strawberry milkshakes and their crunchy waffle potato fries. But the real stars at the fast food chain is their range of incredible chicken options — from its breakfast biscuit sandwich to its classic chicken sandwich. And if you can't tell, the brand takes its poultry very seriously. According to Entrepreneur, Chick-fil-A spent a staggering seven years and $50 million to get their grilled nuggets just right for their fans.
Animalsava360.com

Leave the live bunnies, chicks and ducklings out of the basket

Giving live animals as Easter gifts has been a tradition for decades, as a child I received a rabbit one Easter and baby chicks the Easter after. And beside my anecdotal evidence of the chicks wreaking havoc in my family’s backyard, there are serious humane and public health reasons to stick to chocolate gifts this Easter.
AnimalsChicago Tribune

Shedd Magellanic penguin chicks

The Shedd Aquarium has welcomed another Magellanic penguin chick that joins the other hatchlings behind-the-scenes being reared by adult pairs. The third chick hatched on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 and weighed in at 78 grams during its first check-up with the animal care team.
Powell, WYmybighornbasin.com

First Captive Sage Grouse in U.S. Hatched in Powell

History has hatched in Powell as a commercial operation succeeds in the first steps of giving greater sage grouse a much-needed boost throughout Wyoming. Seven wild sage grouse eggs have hatched into seven captive chicks at Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds. According to the Powell Tribune, it’s the first time a commercial operation has successfully hatched sage grouse and the first time in the U.S.
AnimalsMinneapolis Star Tribune

It's time for wood duck clutches to hatch

White-tailed deer fawns are born. The first monarch butterflies arrive. New cattail leaves grow 2 to 5 feet, making marshes look green again. Gardeners harvest leaf lettuce, radishes, green onions, and rhubarb. Wild turkey hens are out with newly hatched chicks in tow. Now is when many clutches of wood...
Golden Chick asks, 'Who let the dogs IN?'

Golden Chick as returned that all-time summertime favorite to the menu — corn dogs — to dozens of its stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Northern Texas through July. More specifically, the chain is now offering Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs, the featured stars of the brand's Dog Days of Summer promotion and guerilla marketing campaign that revolves around that must-have corn dog topper — mustard, a news release said.