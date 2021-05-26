Spring chicks hatch

What better way to usher in spring than with hatching baby chicks? Two third grade classrooms at Timber Trail Elementary were chosen to participate in the 4-H Embryology Program through the Colorado State University Extension Douglas County office. Teachers Kimberly Jester and Michelle McCluskey each received fertilized eggs for their classrooms, and from the beginning of the 21-day process, the students were mesmerized and committed to watching the chicks grow. Once the eggs began to jiggle, the little spring chicks started to “pip” out of their shells as scheduled. During an otherwise challenging year for students, the experience was rewarding and therapeutic for both students and staff, commented the teachers.