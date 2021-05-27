Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil prices edge higher, boosted by U.S. economic data

By Reuters
CNBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent rose 25 cents to $69.12 a barrel by 1:02p.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 34 cents to $66.55 a barrel. Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data that offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. Brent rose...

www.cnbc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Oil Markets#Global Oil Prices#U S Prices#Crude Oil Prices#U S Crude Oil#Market Prices#Americans#The U S Labor Department#Price Futures Group#Reuters#Economic Data#Demand#Investors#Offset#Supply#Rose#Production Curbs#Iranian Supplies#Global Powers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Extends Losses As Dollar Steadies

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as the dollar rose with Treasuries on inflation worries and concerns about Fed tapering. Optimism about strong demand recovery helped capped the downside to some extent. Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.6 percent to $71.10 per barrel, after having declined 0.6 percent on Monday...
Trafficspglobal.com

REFINERY MARGIN TRACKER: US margins weaken as gasoline demand dips

US refining margins were mixed for the week ended June 4 as crude prices rose on stock draws and as increased refinery runs added to product stocks, an S&P Global Platts analysis showed June 8. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The broad trend...
Trafficdtnpf.com

WTI Tops $70 as EIA Lifts Price Outlook, OECD Oil Demand

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in afternoon trade Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) boosted its 2021 price outlook for U.S. and international crude benchmarks, reflecting an accelerated pace of fuel consumption in countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Also, OPEC+'s gradual easing in production quotas leaves intact a global destocking pattern through the end of 2021.
Energy Industrywibqam.com

U.S. EIA cuts 2021 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2021 world oil demand growth forecast by 10,000 barrels per day to 5.41 million bpd. In its monthly forecast, the agency cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 90,000 bpd to 3.64 million bpd.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle above $70 for the first time since 2018

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling above $70 a barrel for the first time since October 2018. Prices extended their gains after the Energy Information Administration in its monthly report raised its 2021 West Texas Intermediate crude price to $61.85 a barrel, up 5% from the May forecast. Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, on average, expect the EIA's weekly report Wednesday to show a decline of 4.1 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories for the week ended June 4. That would make a third-straight weekly decline. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose 82 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $70.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $70.19.
Marketslatinamericanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

CHICAGO, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 4.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,894.4 dollars per ounce. Positive economic data...
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher

U.S. stock futures edged up, suggesting another day of muted moves for major indexes after the opening bell. S&P 500 futures added 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat. Contracts on the Nasdaq-100 gained 0.2%. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Edges Higher, Gold Eyes U.S. Inflation

The volatility in oil markets is somewhat higher than elsewhere, with Brent crude and WTI powering back to recent highs. Fighting talk from US Secretary of State over Iran sanctions helped oil ignore a stronger US dollar as fears of a flood of post-nuclear-deal Iranian oil hitting markets faded. Brent...
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Volatility Limited Ahead of Inflation Data

Investing.com -- The dollar clung to marginal gains in early European trade Wednesday, but volatility was limited with traders awaiting upcoming U.S. inflation data and an ECB meeting for clues about future central bank policy. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Gains

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Estimate EIA to Report 3.3 Million Barrel Draw

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday shortly before the release of the government’s weekly inventories report. The market surged on Tuesday after reversing an earlier loss on dampened concerns over Iranian crude oil flooding the market, a bigger than expected crude oil draw in an industry report and expectations of increased demand.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains ground as U.S. bond yields slide

* Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4% * Canadian 10-year yield hits a near 3-month low TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, while investors awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada. U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar fell as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering its economic stimulus. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by signs of strong fuel demand in western economies and fading prospects of Iranian supplies returning. U.S. crude prices rose 0.4% to $70.36 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2070 to the greenback, or 82.85 U.S. cents. Last week, the loonie touched a six-year high at 1.2007, bolstered by soaring commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. The central bank's interest rate announcement is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The benchmark rate is expected to be left on hold at 0.25% until the fourth quarter of 2022 but further reduction in the pace of bond purchases could happen as soon as next quarter, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell as much as 3.6 basis points to 1.417%, its lowest level since March 11. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Will Dunham)
Trafficlearnbonds.com

WTI oil futures climb above $70 for the first time in nearly three years

Futures of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – the United States benchmark price for crude – are climbing to their highest level since October 2018 as a widely expected summer season kicks in. So far today, WTI oil futures are moving above the closely-watched $70 per barrel mark for the...
Trafficrigzone.com

Light Crude Settles Above $70 a Barrel

(Bloomberg) -- Oil broke through a months-long trading range as expectations of tightening supplies in the U.S. compounded signs the world’s largest oil-consuming country is in the midst of a robust recovery. West Texas Intermediate futures surpassed the $70 mark to close at its highest since Oct. 2018 after briefly...