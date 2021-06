Here is the Radio Boston rundown for June 16. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Cyber attacks are making headlines both nationally and here in the Commonwealth. Last week the Massachusetts Steamship Authority was the target of a cyber attack that brought down its website, causing ferry delays, and today The University of Massachusetts Lowell is canceling its classes while the university investigates a possible cyber security breach. Joining us to discuss how cyber attacks are impacting the Commonwealth is Hiawatha Bray, a technology columnist for The Boston Globe.