Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Students, staff bid farewell to Whittier Elementary School

By Cathy Spaulding / cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SJqD_0aCqodei00
Whittier Elementary first-grade teacher Kim Davison distributes candy to students shortly before leaving school Wednesday, the last day of school. Davison said she'll teach at New Tech@Cherokee Elementary next year.  CATHY SPAULDING/ Muskogee Phoenix

"Where are you going to be next year," Whittier Elementary School Principal Lisa Rogers asked students as they left their classes Wednesday afternoon.

After 111 years, the school called Whittier Elementary marked its last day of school Wednesday.

When the new school year begins in August, the Whittier school building will become Muskogee Public Schools' E-Learning Academy. Whittier students will be dispersed to New Tech at Cherokee, Creek, Tony Goetz and Irving elementaries.

Elexis Proctor said her 6-year-old son will go to Creek Elementary next year. She said she does not like the change.

"I loved that he was at Whittier, the teachers, the school it was all great," Proctor said. "He's sad about it, too."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mfj5_0aCqodei00
Whittier Elementary Principal Lisa Rogers, right, guides students through the hall on their way to school bus lines on the last day of school Wednesday. Students passed a medallion marking Whittier's 100th anniversary.  CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Whittier Principal Lisa Rogers, who spent the past seven years as Whittier principal, said Wednesday was bittersweet.

"But we were kind of expecting it, especially after last year, when the pipe burst, and they tore down Whittier, so we were kind of preparing ourselves for the transition," Rogers said, referring to a sewer line that collapsed under Whittier's oldest wing in January 2020. The wing and some other portions of Whittier, were since demolished.

Whittier students have been attending the former Harris-Jobe Elementary since January 2020. The Harris-Jobe building will eventually be remodeled to house the Early Learning Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQ76Z_0aCqodei00

Whittier librarian Rogena McClain recalled January 2020, when the Whittier staff spent a weekend getting the Harris-Jobe building ready for their students, "so that when they walked in, it would look like they had always been here."

"We even brought stuff that was from the entryway at the old Whittier site. We tried to make the entry look like the old Whittier site," Rogers said.

One entryway feature was a disk marking Whittier's 100th anniversary in 2011.

McClain said many students still missed the old building at 1705 Cincinnati Ave.

"They even still say 'when are we going home,'" she said. "And we can't go home again."

She said 75 to 80 percent of Whittier students either walked to the old school building or had parents take them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwPjc_0aCqodei00
Whittier Elementary kindergarten teacher Cindy Metzger adds a second bag for Suzann Reynolds' school supplies during the final moments of Whittier's last day of school on Wednesday.  CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

McClain, who is retiring after 22 years with MPS, she said the main thing she will miss is the Whittier staff.

Rogers said the Whittier staff "has always stepped up whenever anything has happened, and they're excited about their next venture."

Several teachers will be assigned to the rebuilt Tony Goetz Elementary School, some will teach in upper grades, Rogers said, adding that she's waiting for her next school assignment.

Third-grade teacher Amanda Barnes said her final day teaching Whittier students was kind of heartbreaking.

"It's the only place I've ever taught," she said. "Lisa hired me as a teacher for third grade."

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
96
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Muskogee, OK
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#The New School#School Year#Home School#Grade School#New Tech At#Harris Jobe Elementary#Mps#Irving#Whittier Students#Down Whittier#Creek Elementary#Parents#Upper Grades#Cincinnati Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Connors State hosts OHP Cadet Lawman Academy

Cadence Johnson's interest in forensic science was sparked not by a science classroom, but by the pre-law enforcement camp Cadet Lawman she attended in high school. She's back two years later as a junior staff member to help the camp run smoothly. "You learn a lot here. These guys are...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Local educators tour manufacturing facilities

Joseph Fuller said he thinks building a working relationship between manufacturers and teachers might just lead to hiring well-rounded, young employees. “We're hoping that educators will be able to speak to their students about their experiences at manufacturing and encourage that they check it out. It might just surprise them,” said Fuller, Dal-Tile Human Resources manager.
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Board of Education — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education regular meeting. WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway. 1. CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, President; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE –Tommy Anderson, President. 2. Discussion and possible board action appointing individual to vacant school board seat # 4. 3. ADMINISTRATION...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

JA celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, OG&E

Teacher Appreciation Week in Muskogee was wonderful! Teachers are amazing and give 110% every day for their students and respective communities. OG&E supports Junior Achievement of Oklahoma as they go ‘virtual’ to present the JA program to students in the third-fifth grades at Creek Elementary in Muskogee. Members from OG&E are partnering with employees from Georgia-Pacific to share five sessions of the curriculum (JA Our City, JA Our Region, JA Our Nation), one hour each day, Monday-Friday.
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Grant will allow Cherokee Elementary to revitalize its courtyard

Muskogee’s Cherokee Elementary has been awarded a $2,000 grant that will fund sensory paths for its students and revive the school’s courtyard. The grant is from the Oklahoma Aspiring Educators Association, the student division of the Oklahoma Education Association. OAEA is comprised of college students majoring in education and planning to enter the teaching profession.
Muskogee, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Grand View student wins EOS spelling bee

Grand View School seventh-grader Daniel Bright recently won the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee, held at the Muskogee Civic Center. As EOSSB champion, Daniel received a $500 cash prize, a trophy, and earned $1,000 for Grand View School. Daniel will go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee....
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Muskogee, OKPosted by
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Hilldale grads celebrate high school years

Hilldale High School's Class of 2021 learned plenty over the past four years — and not all of it was in the classroom. "All that matters is that we made it," Valedictorian Colby Thompson told his classmates during Friday's graduation ceremony. "Now it is time to start a new chapter in our lives. Whether it's going to college, going into the military or straight to the workforce."
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Education Association earns award

Muskogee Education Association received a Collective Bargaining Award from the Oklahoma Education Association. MEA was honored for language in its negotiated agreement to help the families of military servicemen and women, according to a media release. MEA’s contract with the local board of education now allows for up to three...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

OUR VIEW: Character shines in Muskogee

THUMBS UP to all of the teachers at the Muskogee Early Childhood Center whose work earned them the title of National School of Character for the second time. ECC was an honorary State School of Character in 2015 and became a State and National School of Character in 2016. Muskogee’s...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Graduates receiving honors

Kathleen Martin, left, and granddaughter Morgan Martin attended Wednesday night's induction of Muskogee High School students into the National Honor Society and the Oklahoma Honor Society. Morgan was one of the students inducted.
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Early Childhood Center a National School of Character

Muskogee Early Childhood Center has been named a Character.org 2021 National School of Character for a second time. ECC was an honorary State School of Character in 2015 and became a State and National School of Character in 2016. The distinction lasts for five years, and 2021 was ECC’s renewal year.
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

OUR VIEW: Muskogee students should be proud

Muskogee Public Schools’ students should be applauded for their hard work. Students were recently honored at the Superintendent’s Honors Banquet, an event that rewards students for their hard work. The event, held each year to honor top students from fourth through 12th grade, is a goal many students work hard...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Club News 05.15.21

Green Country Duplicate Bridge meets at 12:30 p.m. every Monday and Friday at the Kiwanis Senior Center, 119 Spaulding Drive. If interested in playing, call Ann Kent at (918) 682-3098. Winners for May 7 were Linda Stearns and Santa McWilliams, first; John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn, second; Dave Murdock and...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Local students inducted into honor society

Two area students have been inducted into Northwestern Oklahoma State University's Red and Black Scroll Honor Society. They are Justin Dewhirst of Muskogee, nursing major, and Savannah Francis of Tahlequah, political science major. Because of the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on social gatherings, there was no ceremony, but the students...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Youth Volunteer Corps kicks off summer service-learning projects

Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee kicks off its summer of youth volunteerism on June 1. Teens from throughout the area will be serving on a variety of projects planned and supervised by YVC at several local nonprofits. “Many youth from the Muskogee area are choosing to spend their summer vacation...