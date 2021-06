The Los Angeles Angels are facing the best team in baseball in the San Francisco Giants tonight, but don’t tell that to the oddsmakers who made Los Angeles -129 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Giants have won four of the last five meetings between these teams, but Angels starter Andrew Heaney has already thrown a gem against San Francisco. In a road start on June 1st, Heaney (4-4, 4.45 ERA) allowed just one earned run on five hits over 6.1 innings while striking out seven.