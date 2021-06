Lightning strikes in India killed 27 people on Monday, according to reports.Three people were also injured in the deadly storms across West Bengal, state authorities told The Times of India.Thunderstorms with lightning occured in several parts of the northeastern state towards the end of a day in which temperatures reached at least 37.7C, according to forecasters.Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, offered condolences to the families of victims."My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest." the prime minister said on Twitter.Compensation...