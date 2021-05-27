Cancel
Friends fashion: 11 vintage Rachel Green outfits we’d still wear today

newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in the Warner Bros. TV series Friends

After years of not-so patiently waiting, it’s finally time. Friends: The Reunion will bring together the six beloved sitcom stars for an hour-long special on May 27, more than 17 years after the final episode aired.

In the words of Janice Litman-Goralnik: Oh. My. God.

Friends fever has swept the globe, and it’s got us feeling very nostalgic for the Nineties (and Noughties), and in particular the wardrobe of the show’s undisputed style icon, played by Jennifer Aniston.

As we indulge in the long-awaited reunion, these are the Rachel Green outfits we’re still lusting after today.

1. The cheerleader outfit

She may have put it on as a joke, but this red and white cheerleader outfit is classic Rachel. From the pom-poms to the pop socks, it’s cute and a little bit sexy.

2. The apron

Rachel’s signature look during her Central Perk waitressing years involved tight tops, mini skirts and a seemingly endless supply of adorable little aprons, like this floral number from season two.

3. The jeans and T-shirt

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston in the Warner Bros. TV series'Friends'

Now that mom jeans are back in fashion, this simple but stylish white tee and faded denim combination is so on-trend.

4. The pyjamas

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in the Warner Bros TV series Friends

Even Rachel’s pyjamas were cool in a typically Nineties way. She wore this lumberjack shirt and shorts while playing Twister in season one.

5. The alternate reality outfit

OK, so together, the cow print jacket, fluffy purple top and pink leopard print trousers are a bit much, but you’d find any of those items in the shops today. As seen in The One That Could Have Been, alternate reality Rachel’s style is a lot more colourful than regular Rachel’s.

6. The black dress

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer in the Warner Bros TV series Friends

Of course she opted out of fancy dress for the Halloween party in season eight, instead donning a chic strapless black dress – LBDs were a Rachel staple in later seasons.

7. The shirtdress

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston in the Warner Bros. TV series Friends

Rachel’s workwear during her Ralph Lauren years consisted of lots of sharp tailoring, like this elegant grey shirtdress.

8. The floral dress

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in the Warner Bros. TV series Friends

There’s something a bit Carrie Bradshaw about this Fifties style frock from season seven, which Rachel accessorised with a neat ponytail and matching white scrunchy.

9. The grey coat

Still from The One with the Blind Dates featuring Jon Lovitz and Jennifer Aniston

In later seasons, as her career progressed, Rachel really upped her fashion game. This embroidered grey wool coat with black leather gloves and a very Noughties handbag from season nine is a perfect example.

10. The halter dress

Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in the Warner Bros. TV series Friends

A standout look from season 10, Rachel wore this halterneck floral dress when the Friends decamped to Barbados to attend Ross’s palaeontology conference.

11. The plane outfit

Before she famously ‘got off the plane’ in the final episode, Rachel was looking very stylish in a monochrome tank top, T-shirt, mini skirt and boots ensemble, no doubt intended to impress when she landed in Paris.

