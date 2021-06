The Milwaukee Bucks are hours away from a pivotal Game 5 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee has already dug themselves out of the massive hole they dug themselves into to start the series. Now they’re back in Brooklyn where they’ve yet to win a game and have endured some of their worst offensive performances on the season. However, the Nets are now really reeling with the seismic injuries suffered to both James Harden and Kyrie Irving throughout this series, though Harden is reportedly planning to play Game 5, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.