Rose, Randle help Knicks rally to beat Hawks, tie series

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Derrick Rose scored 26 points, Julius Randle shook off a miserable first half to lead a third-quarter turnaround and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie the series. Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta, where the...

