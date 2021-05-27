Rose, Randle help Knicks rally to beat Hawks, tie series

After two false alarms, the Sixers can now finally pop the champagne, securing the first overall seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 122-97 dismantling of the Orlando Magic. Orlando hung around in the first quarter thanks to a hot start from behind the arc, but the Sixers’ oft-maligned all-bench lineup actually created some separation early in the second quarter. The starters took it from there, with Philadelphia ultimately outscoring the Magic, 39-19, in the second frame. Against an Orlando squad with lottery balls on the brain, there was no real threat of a comeback, so the Sixers were able to empty the bench early and allow fans to soak in the first number-one seed in exactly 20 years. Let’s select our clinched-the-top-seed Bell Ringer.