Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

By Maureen Mullen 
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Atlanta’s four-game win streak with a 9-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday night. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

